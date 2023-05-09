Safety Services Management Launches Groundbreaking Online Fentanyl Awareness Training for Hotel Industry
Safety Services Management is a reputable provider of illicit drug remediation and specialized first response services.LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Safety Services Management, a leading fentanyl remediation company serving California, Nevada, and Arizona, today announced the launch of an innovative online training program tailored specifically for the hotel industry.
Carefully developed by the company’s team of seasoned first responders and industry specialists, the groundbreaking online course centers around illicit fentanyl safety and cleaning procedures. The program's primary focus is to educate hotel staff on the dangers of fentanyl contamination and to minimize the risk of tragic incidents in the workplace.
This first-of-its-kind training program is a timely response to the escalating fentanyl crisis in America and aims to address the urgent need for specialized education in the hospitality sector. The course is the first in a series of comprehensive awareness training initiatives that Safety Services Management plans to launch for various industries, such as emergency first responders, body shops servicing stolen vehicles, drug rehab clinics, homeless encampment cleanup companies, property management, waste management, biohazard cleanup companies, and schools.
Key highlights of the Fentanyl Awareness Training program include:
- A 60-minute, interactive, web-based training module with quizzes, accessible via mobile or desktop devices
- Certificate of completion provided upon successful course completion
- Available in both English and Spanish languages
- Comprehensive coverage of the history of fentanyl, the various types of fentanyl analogs, and the current overdose crisis affecting the nation
- Detailed guidance on identifying fentanyl cutting or pill press operations and signs of illicit drug use, recognizing accidental exposure risks, and implementing preventive measures
- Instruction on the "Stop Work Authority Process" and appropriate steps to take if a co-worker shows signs of being exposed to fentanyl
- Optional training on the administration of Naloxone and an overview of Good Samaritan Laws
The Fentanyl Awareness Training course was thoughtfully crafted by Safety Services Management founder Jon Schibsted, a former hazmat firefighter, along with his team of current and former first responders, and industry experts. Schibsted's motivation to develop the course was fueled by two harrowing fentanyl exposure incidents. In the first incident, a housekeeper collapsed and died within minutes after vacuuming a still-contaminated room, leaving behind two young children.
The second incident occurred at a hotel during a fentanyl cleanup operation for a room where a recreational drug user had fatally overdosed. As the team was working on the cleanup, another individual in a nearby room overdosed and was transported by EMS. In the midst of the unfolding emergency, a housekeeper entered the contaminated room without personal protective equipment or testing for fentanyl presence. Schibsted team quickly intervened, stopping the housekeeper, and educated her on the hazards of fentanyl exposure, of which she had no prior knowledge.
These two alarming events served as the catalyst for the creation of the Fentanyl Awareness Training course. Schibsted and his team recognized the urgent need to inform and protect hospitality workers who may unknowingly come into contact with fentanyl in their daily tasks. The course aims to prevent further tragedies by equipping hotel employees with essential knowledge and skills to safely navigate the challenges posed by the ever-growing opioid crisis.
With 2021 seeing a record-breaking 70,601 fentanyl-related deaths, this cutting-edge training course fills a critical void in education for hotel employees, equipping them with the knowledge and tools necessary to protect themselves and others from the hazards of fentanyl exposure. The course is an indispensable asset for other hospitality professionals as well, encompassing hotel management, apartment management, property management, cleaning staff, security, and room maintenance staff.
To learn more about the Fentanyl Awareness Training course, please visit the Safety Services Management website. Additionally, a short video overview of the training course can be viewed on the company’s official youtube account.
In recognition of Fentanyl Awareness Day on May 9th, Safety Services Management is offering 500 free training courses as a special promotion (limited to 25 students per company).
About Safety Services Management
Safety Services Management is a reputable provider of illicit drug remediation and specialized first response services, catering to clients across California, Nevada, and Arizona. Founded in 2018 by Jon Schibsted, former Los Angeles hazmat firefighter, the company's response team is composed of current and former military and law enforcement, fire, industrial hygienist, and first responder professionals.
Watch the "Fentanyl Awareness Training for Hotel Staff" video on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AU9cAy6qCjc
