At 6.6% CAGR, Magnetometer Market Sales to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2032 | Top Impacting Factors and Investment Pockets

Magnetometer Market 2023-2032

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Magnetometer Market by Type, by Product Type, by Form Factor, by Application, by Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032", the global magnetometer industry generated $2.2 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $4.2 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2032. The growth of the global magnetometer market is driven by factors such as an increase in demand for magnetometers in geophysics and mining paired with the growing demand from the automotive and consumer electronics sector. On the contrary, the increase in demand for magnetometers in scientific research and medical applications is projected to provide a lucrative opportunity to expand the magnetometers market during the forecast period.

Leading Market Players: -

• Geometrics

• VectorNav Technologies

• Cryogenic Limited

• Metrolab Technology SA

• Bartington Instruments Ltd.

• Gem Systems Inc.

• Foerster Instruments Inc.

• Marine Magnetics Corp.

• Lake Shore Cryotronics Inc.

• Honeywell International Inc

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global magnetometer market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, partnerships, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

• In 2022, the vector magnetometer segment accounted for maximum revenue and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

• The fixed segment was the highest revenue contributor to the magnetometer market size in 2022.

• The 3-Axis and 3Dimensional segments collectively accounted for around 69.7% of the magnetometer market share in 2022.

• Asia-Pacific acquired a major share of the magnetometer market with an industry share of 7.5% in 2022.

The 3-Axis segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on product type, the 3-Axis segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global magnetometer market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

The vector magnetometer segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on type, the vector magnetometer segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global magnetometer market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

The fixed segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on form factor, the fixed segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global magnetometer market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific region to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global magnetometer market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Magnetometer Market Report Highlights

Type

• Scalar magnetometer

• Proton Precession

• Fluxgate

• Vector magnetometer

• Optical Pumping

• Others

Product Type

• Single Axis

• 3 Axis

• 3Dimensional

Form Factor

• Portable

• Fixed

Application

• Navigation

• Space Exploration

• Medical Devices

• Geophysics and Mining

• Industrial automation

• Others

Industry Vertical

• Aerospace and defense

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics

• Healthcare

• Industrial

• Others

By Region

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

