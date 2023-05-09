Monocrystalline Silicon Wafer Market [2023-2032]: Investment Opportunities and Business Strategies by Major Players

Monocrystalline Silicon Wafer Market 2023-2032

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Monocrystalline Silicon Wafer Market by Type, by Sales Channel, by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032", the global monocrystalline silicon wafer industry generated $10.9 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $20.1 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2032. The market for monocrystalline silicon wafers is driven by the global increase in demand for electronics and solar energy. On the other hand, trade disputes, tariffs, and restrictions on the export of specific materials are a few factors that have an impact on the monocrystalline silicon wafer market. Moreover, the upsurge in the adoption of industrial automation creates lucrative opportunities for the monocrystalline silicon wafer market.

The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global monocrystalline silicon wafer market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others, to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of the market players.

Major players covered in the report are Addison Engineering, Siltronic, SUMCO Corporation, LONGi New Energy, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Ming Hwei Energy, MCL Electronic Materials Co. Ltd., Pure Wafer, GRINM Semiconductor Materials Co. Ltd., Comtec Solar.

The direct channel segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period-

By sales channel, the direct channel segment contributed to more than 90% of the global monocrystalline silicon wafer market share in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The growth is attributed to direct channel sales, which are those sold by monocrystalline silicon wafer manufacturers directly to consumers without the assistance of distributors, online sales platforms, etc. These initiatives have paid off, and their success is a key factor in the prosperity of businesses operating in the monocrystalline silicon wafer market.

The 6-inch segment to maintain its dominance by 2032-

By type, the 6-inch segment held the largest share in 2022, garnering nearly one-third of the global monocrystalline silicon wafer market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2032. This is due to the fact that a 6-inch wafer is a thin slice of semiconductor material, usually silicon, with a diameter of 150 mm (5.9 inches) and a thickness of 675 µm. These wafers are widely used in the semiconductor industry as substrates for the fabrication of electronic devices, such as integrated circuits, microprocessors, and memory chips.

Asia-Pacific to garner the major share by 2032-

By region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2022, garnering more than two-fifths of the global monocrystalline silicon wafer market revenue, and is expected to dominate by 2032. Simultaneously, the same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 7.44% from 2023 to 2032. This is because the countries in the region are trying to become major manufacturing centers. Furthermore, the expanding electronic sector and rising demand for renewable energy sources contribute to the growth in the region.

Monocrystalline Silicon Wafer Market Report Highlights:

Type

• 4 Inch

• 6 Inch

• 8 Inch

• 12 Inch

• Others

Sales Channel

• Direct Channel

• Indirect Channel

Application

• Solar Energy

• Semiconductor

• Others

By Region

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

