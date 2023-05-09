California Passes Assembly Concurrent Resolution 29, Declares Student Mental Health Awareness Week

CASC Press Release

Designates the second week of May (May 8-12, 2023) as Student Mental Health Awareness Week

LA VERNE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The California State Legislature has passed Assembly Concurrent Resolution 29, designating the second week of May (May 8-12, 2023) as Student Mental Health Awareness Week, and highlighting the importance of addressing the mental health needs of California students. Sponsored by the California Association of School Counselors and authored by Assemblymember Quirk-Silva, the resolution aims to promote awareness and understanding of student mental health, reduce stigma, and increase access to mental health resources in schools.

As part of the awareness week, educators are providing lessons and campus events focused on student mental health in schools across California. These activities will include workshops, speakers, and discussions aimed at reducing stigma, increasing awareness of available resources, and promoting positive mental health practices. The week will culminate with a Student Mental Health Summit in Burlingame on May 12, 2023.

"We are thrilled to see the passage of Assembly Concurrent Resolution 29 and the recognition of the importance of student mental health," said California Association of School Counselors Chair of the Board Lezya Weglarz. "This is an issue that affects students across California, and we hope that this week of awareness will help to reduce stigma and promote support for those struggling with mental health challenges."

The passage of Assembly Concurrent Resolution 29 is a significant step towards improving student mental health and promoting increased support and awareness. We thank Assemblymember Quirk-Silva for their leadership in championing this issue.

For more information on Student Mental Health Awareness Week, please visit the California Association of School Counselors website at www.schoolcounselor-ca.org

The California Association of School Counselors Inc. is a nonprofit organization representing over 15,000 school counselors working in California schools. They are the largest state association in the nation, providing advocacy and support to the education community statewide.