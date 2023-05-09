Foot and Ankle Devices Market Growth, Statistics, Industry Size, Development, Trend, Demand, End User Analysis till 2032

Foot and Ankle Devices Market 2032

Foot and ankle devices market provides an in-depth analysis with current trends and future estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foot and ankle devices are used to treat several foot and ankle injuries caused by diabetic foot, arthritis, bunions, hammertoes, and other orthopedic disorders. These devices are also used to replace the lost foot due to trauma, amputation, congenital deformity, or any other accident. World foot and ankle devices market is driven by several factors such as increase in the ageing population and the incidence rates of orthopedic disorders. As per the estimates of National Health Interview Survey (NHIS) 22.7% of the U.S. population is diagnosed with arthritis every year. Besides, the prevalence rate of arthritis in the U.S. is 23.9% in women and 18.6% in men. This leads to an increase in demand for foot and ankle treatment devices.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Wright Medical Group N.V., Johnson & Johnson, Extremity Medical, LLC, Arthrex, Inc., Acumed, LLC, ssur

The foot and ankle devices market can be segmented based on product type, application, end-user, and region.

Based on product type, the market can be segmented into:

Bracing and Support Devices: These devices are designed to provide support and stability to the ankle and foot, and can be used for a variety of conditions including sprains, strains, and fractures.

Orthopedic Implants: These are surgically implanted devices used to replace or repair damaged bones or joints in the foot and ankle, and are commonly used for conditions such as arthritis, fractures, and deformities.

Prosthetics: These are devices used to replace a missing foot or ankle, and can be either external (such as a prosthetic foot or ankle) or implanted (such as a total ankle replacement).

Based on application, the market can be segmented into:

Trauma and Fractures: This segment includes devices used for the treatment of fractures, dislocations, and other traumatic injuries to the foot and ankle.

Sports Medicine: This segment includes devices used for the treatment of sports-related injuries such as ankle sprains, plantar fasciitis, and Achilles tendonitis.

Arthritis and Degenerative Conditions: This segment includes devices used for the treatment of arthritis and other degenerative conditions of the foot and ankle.

Based on end-user, the market can be segmented into:

Hospitals and Clinics: This segment includes hospitals and outpatient clinics that provide foot and ankle treatment services.

Ambulatory Surgery Centers: These are specialized facilities that provide outpatient surgical procedures, including foot and ankle surgery.

Orthopedic Centers: These are specialized centers that provide comprehensive orthopedic care, including foot and ankle treatment.

Based on region, the market can be segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

