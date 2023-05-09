TRIPLEPOINT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. on Behalf of TriplePoint Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. ("TriplePoint" or the "Company") TPVG on behalf of TriplePoint stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether TriplePoint has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. TriplePoint is the subject of a report issued by the Bear Cave on May 2, 2023. According to the report, "TriplePoint is encumbered by high fees, weak management, and a weaker loan book saddled by portfolio company bankruptcies and upside-down startups," adding that "the Bear Cave believes TriplePoint's equity may be severely impaired, if it has any value at all."

On this news, shares of TriplePoint fell by nearly 7.9% on the same day.

