Tamil University Students Begin "Mullivaikal Kanchi" Journey to Remember Tamil's Suffering, Survival & Genocide
Mullivaikal Kanchi journey will start from LTTE chief Velupillai Prabakaran's house in Valvetithurai and travel through all the towns & villages in North East
We remember the history of Mullivaikal Kanchi as a symbol of Tamil's suffering, survival and genocide. We promise to transfer this symbol even after we achieve our independence.”JAFFNA, SRI LANKA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tamil University Students will start their Mullivaikal Kanchi journey from LTTE chief Velupillai Prabakaran's house in Valvetithurai from Tuesday (9th May) to the 15th May, to distribute "Mullivaikal Kanchi", which was named after a rice podrige that kept people alive during the final phase of the war, when Sri Lankan Government imposed food and medicine embargo to Tamils in the war zone.
— Tamil University Students
By distributing this Mullivaikal Kanchi students are aiming to transmit painful history of Tamil's suffering, survival and genocide to the younger generation and to the public. This is the 14th anniversary of Mullivaikal mass killing of Tamils amounting to genocide.
Since independence in 1948 Tamils were singled out for their ethnic identity and subjected to discrimination in all spears of their life and faced mass killings and rape of Tamil women by Sinhalese mobs aided and assisted by the security forces and the government, especially in 1958, 1977, 1983 and
several more times.
Since 1983 bombings and shelling of Tamil areas intensified resulting in huge number of Tamils were killed and injured. These bombing and shelling of Tamil areas did not spare Hindu Temples, Churches, hospitals, food distribution centers and residences.
Government also enforced food and medicine embargo in Tamil areas, resulting in mass starvation, malnutrition and sickness.
During the war, the government announced that they are setting up a safe area called “No Fire Zone” and urged Tamils to move to those areas to save themselves. Believing Government’s word tens of thousands of Tamil civilians, including children, moved to that safe zone called Mullivaikal.
When the Tamil civilians moved into No Fire Zone Mullivaikal the government forces intensely bombed and shelled trapped Tamils killing tens of thousands of Tamils and injuring much more.
Due to food embargo, trapped Tamils in Mullivaikal survived by having rice Podrige, called Mullivaikal Kanchi.
"Today we have a responsibility to pass on the history of life-saving porridge to our young generation as a symbol of our suffering, survival and genocide. We promise to transfer this symbol even after we achieve our independence said University students.
Mullivaikal Kanji journey will start at LTTE chief Prabaharan's house in Valvettithurai and go through towns and villages in the North East including Jaffna town, Kilinochi, Vavunia, Mannar, Trincomalee, Batticalow and Ampari.
