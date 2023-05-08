Fulton Corporation Achieves SHARP Designation

ILLINOIS, May 8 - Company recognized for OSHA standards compliance and exemplary safety and health management





SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Labor's (IDOL) On-Site Safety and Health Consultation Program (On-Site) is pleased to announce Fulton Corporation, an Illinois-based manufacturer, has been recognized for successfully completing the Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP).





"The Fulton Corporation is now among an exceptional group of businesses in Illinois that have an award-winning commitment to workplace safety," said Illinois Department of Labor Director Jane Flanagan.





Fulton Corporation, which focuses on hardware stores, lumber and building material dealers, and hardware distributors, among other industries, earned SHARP status after completing a health and safety evaluation by On-Site from September 28th, 2022 until April 14th, 2023.





"Doing the work to attain a SHARP designation is a months-long process," said Mica Chunes, Industrial Hygiene Supervisor. "The Fulton Corporation was rewarded for its hard work and determination in making the facility safer."





The SHARP process can be months long, but when successfully completed, puts small businesses in an elite national group committed to the safety and health of their workers. Small businesses can start the process by doing the following:

Request a comprehensive safety and health consultation visit through the Illinois OSHA On-site Consultation Program.

Correct any hazards identified.

Implement a safety and health management system that addresses OSHA's Recommended Practices for Safety and Health Programs.

Maintain your company's Days Away, Restricted, or Transferred (DART) rate and Total Recordable Case (TRC) rate below the national average for your industry

Agree to notify the Illinois OSHA On-Site Consultation Program of any changes in the working conditions or introduction of new hazards into the workplace.

"Manufacturers are, first and foremost, concerned about the safety of their employees, customers, and communities," said Illinois Manufacturers' Association President and CEO Mark Denzler. "Fulton Corporation is a best-in-class manufacturer that worked with the Illinois Department of Labor to achieve SHARP designation demonstrating their commitment to the health and safety of their most important asset - their workforce. The IMA encourages manufacturers to work in concert with the Department of Labor to attain SHARP certification."





SHARP recognizes small business employers who operate an exemplary injury and illness prevention program. Acceptance of a worksite into SHARP is an achievement of status that singles out a worksite among its peers as a model for worksite safety and health.





Upon receiving SHARP recognition, federal OSHA exempts a worksite from OSHA-programmed inspections during the period that SHARP certification is valid. Other benefits of SHARP include the following:

Development of an innovative safety and health management system.

Boosted employee morale by creating a safe and healthy workplace.

Increased involvement of employees to continuously improve workplace conditions.

Improved efficiency by lowering worker compensation costs.

"At the heart of Fulton Corporation, we see our employees as the unique asset of our business that cannot be replicated," said Barb Willoughby, Fulton Corporation Project Facilitator. "To that end, we strive to create a work environment that supports our employees' physical, emotional, and spiritual needs, with the hope that our employees everyday leave better than when they came. Having a robust safety culture plays a critical role in achieving this."





The On-Site program offers free and confidential safety and health on-site consultations for employers with up to 250 employees on site and 500 nationwide. The Illinois On-Site Safety and Health Consultation Program can help Illinois businesses meet federal OSHA health and safety regulations and can assist those companies interested in pursuing SHARP status.



