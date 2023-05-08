Lt. Governor Stratton Announces Illinois Girls Lead

ILLINOIS, May 8 - The pilot program allows girls to shadow legislators to learn more about government and public service





Applications due by May 31st!





SPRINGFIELD —It's easier to be, what you see. By shadowing someone at work, it can bring to light so many possibilities. We know that making a personal connection motivates and ignites curiosity in our young people. That's why the Office of the Lieutenant Governor, in collaboration with the Illinois Council on Women and Girls, is launching a pilot program, Girls Lead. By participating in the state program, we hope girls will be inspired to see the possibilities of their future as they have meaningful interactions with the Lieutenant Governor and several members of the Illinois General Assembly who will take part in the program.





"As Chair of the Illinois Council on Women and Girls, I'm focused on making space for our young girls to realize their full potential and be empowered to break through glass ceilings," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "To do that, young girls deserve opportunities to learn from the experiences and insights of women who came before them. I look forward to working with the next generation of leaders and joining my peers in the General Assembly to show them all they are capable of achieving."





The Girls Lead program is centered on imparting social and leadership skills—as well as emphasizing the importance of teamwork, conflict resolution, and building consensus in a progressive working environment, particularly in legislative or state government. It also intends to provide opportunities for career exploration and discussions around education pathways. The program is divided into the follow ages and categories:





1. 5TH GRADE - A DAY WITH A MEMBER OF THE ILLINOIS GENERAL ASSEMBLY

2. 6TH TO 8TH GRADE - A DAY WITH A MEMBER OF THE ILLINOIS GENERAL ASSEMBLY AND REFLECTION

3. 9TH TO 12TH GRADE - PARTICIPATE IN POLICY RESEARCH WITH A MEMBER OF THE ILLINOIS GENERAL ASSEMBLY





"The Illinois' Girls Lead program provides our young women with an opportunity to experience first-hand the workings of state government and the value of public service," said State Sen. Jil Tracy (R-Quincy). "With this insight and knowledge, they will be able to envision themselves in leadership roles that will one day be at the forefront for positive change in Illinois."





"It's important to connect with young people to encourage civic engagement and to help them achieve their goals," said State Rep. Robyn Gabel 18th District. "Girls Lead is a great program that will inspire girls and I am excited to be a part of shaping future leaders of Illinois, so they have the tools and knowledge to make an impact."



