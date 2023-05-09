St. Johnsbury Barracks / Possession of Cocaine, VCOR (x4)

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4003462

TROOPER FULL NAME: Griffin Pearson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 5/8/23 at approximately 1531 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 80 Williams Street, Lyndon, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of Cocaine, Violations of Conditions of Release (x4)

ACCUSED: Dustin Sheltra

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 5/8/23 at approximately 1531 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks received reports of individuals partaking in illegal drug activity at 80 Williams Street, Lyndon, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and identified one of the individuals to be Dustin Sheltra (27) of Charleston, VT. Investigation revealed Sheltra was in violation of his conditions of release. After being taken into custody, Troopers searched Sheltra incident to arrest and discovered him to be in possession of what is believed to be crack cocaine. Sheltra was later transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks, where he received a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on 5/15/23 at 0830 hours before being released to a third party.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 5-15-23 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson

Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819