Global Probiotic Dietary Supplements Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $14.7 Billion in 2032

DUBLIN, May 8, 2023

This report provides strategists; marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global probiotic dietary supplements market as it emerges from the COVID 19 shut down.

The probiotic dietary supplements market reached a value of nearly $6,395.5 million in 2022, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% since 2017. The market is expected to grow from $6,395.5 million in 2022 to $9,437.9 million in 2027 at a rate of 8.1%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2027 and reach $14,748.3 million in 2032.

This report describes and explains the probiotic dietary supplements market and covers 2017 to 2022, termed the historic period, and 2022 to 2027 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2027-2032. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

Growth in the historic period resulted from strong economic growth in emerging markets, increase in digestive diseases, growing number of health-conscious consumers and the COVID-19 impact.

Going forward, increasing number of diseases, rising older population, rising penetration of organized retail, increased dietary consciousness and increasing demand for sports nutrition will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the probiotic dietary supplements market in the future include potential side effects and the Russia-Ukraine war.

The probiotic dietary supplements market is segmented by source into yeast and bacteria. The bacteria market was the largest segment of the probiotic dietary supplements market segmented by source accounting for 79.8% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the yeast market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the probiotic dietary supplements market segmented by source, at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2022-2027.

The probiotic dietary supplements market is segmented by form into capsules, chewables and gummies, powders, tablets and softgels and other forms. The capsules market was the largest segment of the probiotic dietary supplements market segmented by form accounting for 34.0% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the powders market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the probiotic dietary supplements market segmented by form, at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2022-2027.

The probiotic dietary supplements market is segmented by distribution channel into business to business and business to consumer. The business to business market was the largest segment of the probiotic dietary supplements market segmented by distribution channel accounting for 80.0% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the business to consumer market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the probiotic dietary supplements market segmented by distribution channel, at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2022-2027.

The probiotic dietary supplements market is segmented by application into food supplement, specialty supplement and infant formula. The food supplement market was the largest segment of the probiotic dietary supplements market segmented by application accounting for 52.1% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the infant formula market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the probiotic dietary supplements market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2022-2027.

The probiotic dietary supplements market is segmented by end use into infants, children, adults and geriatric. The adults market was the largest segment of the probiotic dietary supplements market segmented by end use accounting for 52.4% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the children market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the probiotic dietary supplements market segmented by end use, at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2022-2027.

North America was the largest region in the probiotic dietary supplements market, accounting for 37.2% of the total in 2022. It was followed by Asia Pacific, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the probiotic dietary supplements market will be Asia Pacific, and, South America where growth will be at CAGRs of 8.9% and 8.5% respectively. These will be followed by Eastern Europe, and, Middle East where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 8.37% and 8.36% respectively.

The probiotic dietary supplements market is fairly concentrated, with a few large players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 31.65% of the total market in 2021. Reckitt Benckiser LLC was the largest competitor with 8.35% share of the market, followed by Procter & Gamble with 7.29%, International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) with 5.88%, Church & Dwight Co Inc with 4.08%, Koninklijke DSM NV with 3.07%, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S with 1.81%, BioGaia AB with 0.76%, PharmaCare Laboratories with 0.27%, Probi AB with 0.08%, and Protexin with 0.05%.

Market-trend-based strategies for the probiotic dietary supplements market include focusing on dairy-free probiotics, developing probiotic ingredients for sports nutrition, focusing on long-life probiotics, focusing on customized probiotic supplements, focusing on product innovations and leveraging partnerships and collaborations.

Player-adopted strategies in the probiotic dietary supplements market include delivering health benefits through the launch of new products, accelerating innovation in metabolic health, expanding capabilities through strategic acquisitions, expanding manufacturing facilities across key locations and focusing on strategic collaborations and partnerships.

