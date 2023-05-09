IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A announces its results for the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 ended March 31, 2023Source: IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. IRSIRSA)), leading real estate company in Argentina, announces today its results for the third quarter of the Fiscal Year 2023 ended March 31, 2023.

HIGHLIGHTS

The net result for the nine-month period of fiscal year 2023 registered a gain of ARS 31,768 million , 35.2% higher than the same period of the previous fiscal year.

, 35.2% higher than the same period of the previous fiscal year. Adjusted EBITDA from the rental segments reached ARS 26,682 million , 38.7% higher than the nine-month period of the previous year, driven by the Shopping Centers and Hotels segments. Total adjusted EBITDA, which includes sales of investment properties, reached ARS 31,251 million , increasing 20.1% in the period.

, 38.7% higher than the nine-month period of the previous year, driven by the Shopping Centers and Hotels segments. Total adjusted EBITDA, which includes sales of investment properties, reached , increasing 20.1% in the period. Tenant sales in Shopping Centers grew by 18.3% in the nine-month period of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022 and the occupancy grew significantly, reaching 96.8%.

In March 2023 , we sold 7 floors of the "200 Della Paolera " building for USD 81.2 million .

, we sold 7 floors of the "200 " building for . During the quarter, we issued Series XV and XVI Notes for the sum of USD 90 million and canceled the Series I, II and IX Notes for the sum of USD 204.8 million .

and canceled the Series I, II and IX Notes for the sum of . On May 5, 2023 , the Company distributed to its shareholders a cash dividend of ARS 21.900 million , equivalent to ARS/share 27.3135 and ARS/ADR 273.1345.

Financial Highlights

(In millions of Argentine Pesos)

9M FY 2023

Income Statement 03/31/2023 03/31/2022 Revenues 53,876 39,759 Consolidated Gross Profit 35,420 24,520 Net result from changes in the fair value of investment properties (34,909) (22,666) Consolidated Result from Operations (14,608) (7,417) Result for the Period 31,768 23,501





Attributable to:



IRSA's Shareholders 30,768 25,476 Non-Controlling interest 1,000 (1,975)





EPS (Basic) 38.44 31.49 EPS (Diluted) 34.46 28.60





Balance Sheet 03/31/2023 06/30/2022 Current Assets 63,797 73,879 Non-Current Assets 517,736 575,387 Total Assets 581,533 649,266 Current Liabilities 44,595 150,529 Non-Current Liabilities 220,777 203,136 Total Liabilities 265,372 353,665 Non-Controlling Interest 18,407 18,938 Shareholders' Equity 316,161 295,601

The Company's market capitalization as of March 31, 2023, was approximately USD 471 million. (81,112,220 GDS with a price per GDS of USD 5.81).

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. IRSIRSA)), the Argentina's largest, most well-diversified real estate company, cordially invites you to participate in its IIIQ FY 2023 Results Conference Call on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 10:00 AM US Eastern Time / 11:00 PM BA Time.

To access the Webinar:

https://irsacorp.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_z9ElVx6qQ1ODrafTyxxMnA

Webinar ID: 848 3675 6844

Password: 103953

In addition, you can participate communicating to this numbers:

Argentina: +54 341 512 2188 or +54 343 414 5986 or +54 112 040 0447 or +54 115 983 6950

Israel: +972 2 376 4510 or +972 3 978 6688 or +972 2 376 4509

Brasil : +55 11 4632 2237 or +55 11 4680 6788 or +55 11 4700 9668 or +55 21 3958 7888 or +55 11 4632 2236

Estados Unidos: +1 507 473 4847 or +1 564 217 2000 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 646 931 3860 or +1 669 444 9171 or +1 669 900 9128 or +1 689 278 1000 or +1 719 359 4580 or +1 253 205 0468 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 305 224 1968 or +1 309 205 3325 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 360 209 5623 or +1 386 347 5053

Chile: +56 22 573 9305 or +56 23 210 9066 or +56 232 938 848 or +56 41 256 0288 or +56 22 5739304

Investor Relations Department

+ 5411 4323-7449

ir@irsa.com.ar

https://www.irsa.com.ar/home-inversores.php?lng=en

Follow us on Twitter @irsair

SOURCE IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A.