Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,550 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,280 in the last 365 days.

Ochre Bio to Participate in Upcoming Global Industry Conferences

Ochre Bio, an innovator in chronic liver disease medicine development, has announced its participation in upcoming investor and industry conferences, sharing expert perspectives and insights across liver disease and RNA therapeutics, building and scaling startups, and the future of medicine.

BioEquity Europe
Location: Dublin, Ireland

Date/Time: May 15, 12.50 BST
Talk title: Ochre Bio – Pioneering novel RNAi therapeutics for liver diseases
Presenter: Jack O'Meara – CEO & Co-Founder, Ochre Bio

The session recording will be available to watch for 30 days after the event. Please register for the event here

UK BioIndustry Association - Startup Festival
Location: London

Date/Time: May 25, 14.00 BST
Panel: To New Horizons – Building Your Overseas Presence
Speaker: Jack O'Meara – CEO & Co-Founder Ochre Bio

Register for the event here

RNA and the future of medicine
Location: McGill University, Montreal Canada

Date/Time: June 2, 10.10 EDT
Session: The emerging RNA Industry and its ethical challenges
Speaker: Dr. Quin Wills - CSO & Co-Founder, Ochre Bio

Register for the event here

About Ochre Bio
Ochre Bio is a biotechnology company developing RNA medicines for chronic liver diseases. Using a combination of deep phenotyping, precision RNA medicine, and testing in live human donor livers, Ochre is developing therapies for important liver health challenges, from increasing donor liver supply to reducing cirrhosis complications. Visit: www.ochre-bio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230508005708/en/

You just read:

Ochre Bio to Participate in Upcoming Global Industry Conferences

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more