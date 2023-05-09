Industry Survey Identifies Successful Biotech Clinical Trial Strategies

/EIN News/ -- SYDNEY, Australia, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novotech, the leading Asia Pacific centred biotech CRO conducted a survey of global biotech professionals, in partnership with Citeline, on their current and future clinical pipeline prospects, the main challenges of clinical trials, and perspective shifts regarding study locations.



A key finding from the report is that cost is the number one concern for 32% of respondents, followed by patient recruitment at 29%.

Download the Report Here

The report shares insights into the trends and pain points in biotech clinical trials, as companies seek to secure funding for continued and future development.

Key areas covered include:

Modalities: current pipeline vs. future investment

Top clinical trial operational challenges

The role of APAC: China and Australia offer key advantages

Clinical trial and CRO strategy success factors

The report also covers trends and industry professionals’ perceptions across therapeutic areas.

For example according to the report: “When asked about the most promising therapy type for future investment and development, CGTs took the top spot (26%), followed by mRNA (22%) and antibody therapeutics (19%).”

Novotech offers biotechs a unique and unparalleled suite of early to late-phase CRO services across the US and Europe, with a focus on Asia Pacific where the company has built a reputation for delivering high-quality expedited clinical trials.

Novotech has been benchmarked as a top 10 CRO among the world’s leading CROs, is the recipient of the Asia Pacific Cell & Gene Therapy Clinical Trials Excellence award and the Asia-Pacific Contract Research Organization Company of the Year Award, and has signed 45 Leading Site Partnership agreements over the last 3 years.

About Novotech Novotech-CRO.com

Novotech is the leading Asia Pacific centred biotech CRO with global execution capabilities. Novotech is a clinical CRO with labs, phase I facilities, drug development consulting services and FDA regulatory expertise and has experience in over 5,000 clinical projects, including Phase I to Phase IV clinical trials and bioequivalence studies. Novotech is positioned to serve biotech clients conducting clinical trials in Asia Pacific, the US and Europe. Novotech has over 3,000 staff globally and 34 office locations across the US, Europe and Asia Pacific.

For more information visit https://novotech-cro.com/contact

Media Contact David James communications@novotech-cro.com AU: +61 2 8218 2144 USA: +1 415 951 3228 Asia: +65 3159 3427