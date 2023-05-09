Register Now! Live with Leadership: A Conversation Commemorating National HIV Vaccine Awareness Day

Register nowExit Disclaimer to take part in an important conversation about National HIV Vaccine Awareness Day—an annual observation to recognize the many community members, health professionals, and scientists working together to develop a vaccine to prevent HIV. The HIV.gov-hosted Live with Leadership conversation will take place on Thursday, May 18, from 2:30–3:00pm ET.

This engaging conversation will provide participants with an understanding of recent developments and future opportunities to develop an HIV vaccine. Additionally, it will focus on how an HIV vaccine fits into the National HIV/AIDS Strategy and efforts to end the HIV epidemic domestically and around the globe.

Dr. Timothy Harrison, Principal Deputy Director of the Office of Infectious Disease & HIV/AIDS Policy (OIDP), HHS, will moderate the conversation. He will be joined by panelists, including:

This Live with Leadership conversation provides an opportunity to hear directly from key federal leaders and a nonpartisan think tank director with expertise in HIV and efforts regarding a vaccine for the virus.

Registration is required for the Live with Leadership session. This event is open to everyone. Please note capacity is limited, so register early! The conversation will be recorded and made available after the session for those unable to attend.

