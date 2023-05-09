Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,533 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,197 in the last 365 days.

Register Now! Live with Leadership: A Conversation Commemorating National HIV Vaccine Awareness Day

Content From: HIV.govPublished: May 08, 20232 min read

Topics

HHS_OIDP_LWL_National_HIV_Vaccine_Awareness_Day_2023

Register nowExit Disclaimer to take part in an important conversation about National HIV Vaccine Awareness Day—an annual observation to recognize the many community members, health professionals, and scientists working together to develop a vaccine to prevent HIV. The HIV.gov-hosted Live with Leadership conversation will take place on Thursday, May 18, from 2:30–3:00pm ET.

Register NowExit Disclaimer!

This engaging conversation will provide participants with an understanding of recent developments and future opportunities to develop an HIV vaccine. Additionally, it will focus on how an HIV vaccine fits into the National HIV/AIDS Strategy and efforts to end the HIV epidemic domestically and around the globe.

Dr. Timothy Harrison, Principal Deputy Director of the Office of Infectious Disease & HIV/AIDS Policy (OIDP), HHS, will moderate the conversation. He will be joined by panelists, including:

This Live with Leadership conversation provides an opportunity to hear directly from key federal leaders and a nonpartisan think tank director with expertise in HIV and efforts regarding a vaccine for the virus.

Registration is required for the Live with Leadership session. This event is open to everyone. Please note capacity is limited, so register earlyExit Disclaimer! The conversation will be recorded and made available after the session for those unable to attend.

To receive timely updates on upcoming Live with Leadership sessions and more from HIV.gov, follow our social media channels (FacebookTwitter, and Instagram) and sign up for updates.

You just read:

Register Now! Live with Leadership: A Conversation Commemorating National HIV Vaccine Awareness Day

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more