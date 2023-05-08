Submit Release
Health explains bad odour coming from National Medical Store, Ranadi

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) have received media enquiries of public complaints over a bad odour coming from the National Medical Store (NMS) at Ranadi.

In the Prime Minister’s Office weekly press conference last week Friday, Dr Nemia Bainivalu, Deputy Secretary Health Improvement (DSHI) confirmed that the bad odour was from a leaked 20ft container containing “Povidone Iodine” and “Black Disinfectant Fluid”.

Dr Nemia Bainivalu, Deputy Secretary Health Improvement, MHMS speaking at the press conference

Dr Bainivalu explained that Povidone Iodine is used to prevent infection of soars caused by minor cuts, skin wounds, pressure soars and surgical incisions while the phenolic type black disinfectant fluids are normally diluted and used as a hospital disinfectant.

“The contents were damaged somewhere during transit from the point of origin to the Solomon Islands port in Honiara. We were alerted of this by the Solomon Islands Ports in January this year of the bad odour and quickly removed the container. The container has now been emptied and returned back to Solomon Ports”,

“However the contents have spilled on the ground and will continue to exert this odour for a couple of weeks before it clears”, said Dr Bainivalu.

The Ministry of Health would like to assure that the smell does not pose any health risks and public should not be worried in this regard. Nevertheless, the Ministry sincerely apologize for the bad smell and hope it clears off as quick as possible.

Supplier have been contacted and issue conveyed. Work on replacing the damaged items is underway.

-MHMS Press

