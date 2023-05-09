Williston Barracks / Criminal DLS, FIPO
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A1002976
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: May 07, 2023 at 0025 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 North, Mile Marker 95, Colchester
VIOLATION:
- Operating with a criminally suspended license
- False information to law enforcement
ACCUSED: Demetrius Moore
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 07, 2023 at approximately 0025 hours, a Trooper assigned to the Williston Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop for a lane and equipment violation on Interstate 89 North at mile marker 95, in the town of Colchester. During the course of the motor vehicle stop, the operator provided several false names to law enforcement, deflecting the investigation. The operator was later identified as Demetrius Moore (31) of Springfield, MA. Moore was found to be operating the vehicle with a criminally suspended license.
Moore was subsequently arrested and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. Moore was later released with a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on July 06, 2023 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of Criminal DLS and False Information to Law Enforcement.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: July 6, 2023 at 0815 hours
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Brandon Sweet
Vermont State Police - Williston
2777 St. George Road
Williston, VT 05495
(802) 878-7111