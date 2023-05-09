Submit Release
Williston Barracks / Criminal DLS, FIPO

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A1002976

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet                        

STATION: Williston Barracks                 

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: May 07, 2023 at 0025 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 North, Mile Marker 95, Colchester

VIOLATION:

  • Operating with a criminally suspended license

  • False information to law enforcement

 

ACCUSED: Demetrius Moore                           

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

On May 07, 2023 at approximately 0025 hours, a Trooper assigned to the Williston Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop for a lane and equipment violation on Interstate 89 North at mile marker 95, in the town of Colchester.  During the course of the motor vehicle stop, the operator provided several false names to law enforcement, deflecting the investigation.  The operator was later identified as Demetrius Moore (31) of Springfield, MA.  Moore was found to be operating the vehicle with a criminally suspended license.

 

Moore was subsequently arrested and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing.  Moore was later released with a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on July 06, 2023 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of Criminal DLS and False Information to Law Enforcement. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: July 6, 2023 at 0815 hours       

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: No    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT:  INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Brandon Sweet

Vermont State Police - Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111

 

