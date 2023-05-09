Greenberg Traurig's Samir NeJame Named to City & State's 'Power of Diversity: Asian 100' List

Samir NeJame, chair of the New York State Government Law & Policy Practice of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, was named to City & State's "Power of Diversity: Asian 100" list.

ALBANY, N.Y. (PRWEB) May 08, 2023

Samir NeJame, chair of the New York State Government Law & Policy Practice of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, was named to City & State's "Power of Diversity: Asian 100" list. He was named to this list in 2022, as well as City & State's Real Estate Power 100, Albany Power 100, and recognized as a team member on the publication's Top 60 New York State Lobbyists list.

According to the publication, the list of 100 "identifies New York's Asian American leaders from a wide range of backgrounds who are gaining political power and standing up for their communities."

Samir represents clients in legislative, regulatory, and procurement matters at various levels of government. He has a particular focus representing the New York real estate industry, including the Real Estate Board of New York, along with SL Green, Brookfield, and Tishman Speyer, three of the country's largest landlords. Samir also represents many of New York's most iconic tourist destinations and a wide variety of clients in their procurement engagements with New York's many agencies in the areas of technology, security, and professional services.

