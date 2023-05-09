Smith Names Jovial Zhang Director of Purchasing, Asia

Jovial will support Smith's Purchasing initiatives in the region and globally

Smith, a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the appointment of Jovial Zhang to the position of Director of Purchasing, Asia. In this role, she will support the company's Purchasing activities in Asia and around the world.

"Smith continues to grow at a rapid pace, which requires us to develop additional competitive and high-quality supply sources to support that growth," said Jovial. "I am excited to guide our team as we elevate to the next level and build upon our tremendous purchasing expertise in Asia."

Jovial joined Smith's Purchasing department in 2004 at the company's Shanghai office. With nearly 20 years of experience, she has a deep understanding of the Asian market and has built strong relationships with suppliers throughout the region.

"Jovial's willingness to go above and beyond has made her an invaluable asset to our team," said Rocky Xu, Vice President of Global Purchasing. "Her positivity and professionalism have helped her to gain the trust of both our suppliers and her Smith colleagues. She consistently provides premier support in the face of any challenge or opportunity, and I look forward to seeing our Purchasing team in Asia grow under her strong leadership and expertise."

About Smith

Founded in 1984, Smith sources, manages, and distributes the electronic components that go into everything from mobile phones and computers to appliances and automobiles. In 19 cities around the world, Smith's legion of employees communicates in 50 languages and dialects and buys and sells components 24 hours per day, generating global annual sales in excess of $4.8 billion in 2022. Smith is always moving: helping manufacturers navigate market shifts; customizing supply chain solutions; testing components using cutting-edge technology. The support of Smith's flexible Intelligent Distribution™ model optimizes customers' supply chains from beginning to end, including offering customized options for IT asset disposition that deliver maximum ROI, sustainability, and security. Smith's testing and logistics hubs in Houston, Hong Kong, Amsterdam, and Singapore cover critical areas like quality management, counterfeit prevention, and environmental safety. Smith's operations, purchasing, and sales worldwide are seamlessly integrated with the company's global IT infrastructure, offering real-time, global inventory and logistics visibility. Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components and ranks number seven among all global distributors. For more information, please visit http://www.smithweb.com or reach out to a Smith representative any time of day at +1 713.430.3000.

