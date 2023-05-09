Greenberg Traurig's Kevin Greenberg and A. Michael Pratt Recognized as City & State PA's 'Power 100'

Shareholders Kevin Greenberg and A. Michael Pratt of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Philadelphia office, are among the professionals recognized on the 2023 City & State Pennsylvania "Power 100" list.

PHILADELPHIA, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shareholders Kevin Greenberg and A. Michael Pratt of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Philadelphia office, are among the professionals recognized on the 2023 City & State Pennsylvania "Power 100" list. The magazine describes the group as "the most influential elected officials, lobbyists, labor leaders, and other notable players throughout the Commonwealth."

Greenberg, a Government Law & Policy shareholder, focuses his practice on administrative law, government-related matters, political law, real estate development, and regulated companies and entities. A former government lawyer, he counsels private and publicly owned companies on state and local regulatory, legal, and policy matters with a focus on the clients' strategic legal objectives. Greenberg also regularly works with a wide range of clients on their compliance matters, including a range of cities, counties, elected officials, candidates, lobbyists, independent expenditure committees, and government contractors.

Pratt, chair of Greenberg Traurig's Philadelphia Litigation Practice, is a litigator and leader in Philadelphia's legal and civic communities. He is frequently engaged to handle complex and highly sensitive litigation matters for a broad range of clients across a spectrum of industries, concentrating on complex commercial and product liability disputes in both federal and state courts across the country. He represents financial institutions, pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers, product manufacturers, and governmental institutions, among others.

About Greenberg Traurig's Philadelphia Office: Now celebrating its 25th anniversary, Greenberg Traurig's Philadelphia office has grown from an initial three-attorney Public Finance Practice to include more than 60 attorneys whose practices include Real Estate; Litigation; Intellectual Property; Labor & Employment; Environmental; Government Law & Policy; Restructuring & Bankruptcy; White Collar Defense & Investigations; Corporate; Investment Management & Regulation; Immigration & Compliance; Health Care & FDA; and Tax. The Philadelphia office represents a broad range of clients in real estate, manufacturing, health care, financial, and insurance industries, as well as state and local governments, professional services, and energy firms. The office also is known for its pro bono work and community service/social action initiatives in the Philadelphia region.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 45 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 250. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

