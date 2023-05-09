Submit Release
PSD NEWS RELEASE – Sheriff Division sergeant promotion ceremony

HONOLULU – Five (5) Deputy Sheriffs were promoted to sergeants at an official promotion and pinning ceremony.

Four of the new sergeants will be on Oʻahu and one on Maui. The deputies were officially presented with their new badges and a certificate of promotion by Department of Public Safety (PSD) Director Tommy Johnson, PSD Deputy Director for Law Enforcement William “Billy” Oku Jr., and State Sheriff Mark Hanohano. Department of Law Enforcement Director Jordan Lowe was also present for the momentous occasion. Family members and colleagues then came up to pin on the recipients’ new sergeant badges and shoulder bars.

The Public Safety Director, the State Sheriff and Chief Deputy acknowledged their well-deserved promotions and emphasized the importance of their new role as leaders.

“Congratulations to our new sergeants for this well-deserved accomplishment,” said Sheriff Hanohano. “They earned the official promotion through their hard work, and I know they will continue to lead with excellence.”

