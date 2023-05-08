Governor Hobbs Announces Arizona’s Title 42 Preparedness Approach

PHOENIX – Ahead of the lifting of Title 42, Governor Hobbs today announced the state’s five-point preparedness approach outlining Arizona’s priorities for managing the expected influx of migrants. At the press conference, Hobbs was joined by DPS Director Jeffrey Glover, DEMA-EM Allen Clark, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls, and Representative Mariana Sandoval.

“The five-point approach is based on what we heard directly from these communities and is focused on public safety and humanitarian support,” said Governor Hobbs. “Additionally, our approach will use all the state tools we have at our disposal to help border communities.”

Among those resources includes receiving assistance from the Department of Public Safety. “The Department of Public Safety is an agency that’s here to assist and provide overall protection and to provide the assistance that’s needed at the border and for our communities,” said DPS Director Jeffrey Glover.

The Governor’s five-point approach includes:

Public safety: DPS will assist local sheriffs and law enforcement to maintain safety and security on Arizona’s highways and will prevent drugs like fentanyl from being entered into the state. Partnerships: The Governor’s Office has developed a Joint Information Command where NGOs, federal agencies, local governments and tribal communities will be able to raise concerns, share updates and coordinate responses. Transportation: DEMA will assist, provide, and coordinate the best, most efficient, and safest mode of transportation for migrants to mitigate the impact of the increased migration on our border communities. Emergency shelter: DEMA will ensure migrants are sheltered while they await transportation. Executive Action: Governor Hobbs will activate state resources as needed and provide access to emergency resources if deemed necessary.

This preparedness approach is in response to Governor Hobbs’ multiple visits to the border and border communities where she held a series of listening sessions with front line staff, healthcare providers and community leaders.

“Governor Hobbs, I thank you not just for your pragmatic response, but more so for your humanitarian relief,” said Sheriff Chris Nanos. “This is a humanitarian issue and we need to deal with it as such.”

“This is a national issue, and the federal government leadership has failed to make good on this national issue,” said Yuma Mayor Nicholls. “This task is going to be too great; greater than anything we’ve seen in the past.”

“For too long, the situation at the border has been politicized, and words are seldom followed by meaningful action,” Representative Mariana Sandoval said. “I’m happy to see Governor Hobbs refuses to play politics, and is willing to take action with a smart and tailored approach.”

Additionally, Governor Hobbs has sent letters to President Biden and Secretary Mayorkas outlining specific actions that need to be taken.

You can read full text of the letters here.