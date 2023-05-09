New Health and Wellness Journal Simplifies Goal Setting With Results in 180 Days

DMO Trade Marked System Emerald Green Wellness Action Planner

Individuals looking to organise their time and fast-track their health and wellness goals now have a new ally in the newly launched DMO Wellness Action Planner.

I have been using the DMO planner for four weeks now and I’m genuinely pleased. I feel more organised and my anxiety has notably reduced. ” — Beri A

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 9, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Touted as ‘The only action based result-driven guided wellness journal that helps reduce stress and gain clarity and consistency,’ The Daily Method of Operation (DMO) is designed to help users set fitness, health, wellness, and other personal goals and achieve results. Far from the average planner, the DMO employs a tried and proven, results-driven approach based on a unique scoring system that allows users to track their nutrition, water intake, personal development actions, and more to increase accountability and ultimately achieve their goals. This daily fitness and nutritional journal features a simplified yet comprehensive template that helps users establish their goals, track their progress, and reap results in as little as 180 days.A busy mum of three, Nina Lemtir, is the mastermind behind the DMO planner. When asked about the motivation for her trademarked system, she said: “Several years ago, I struggled with fibroids which resulted in recurring miscarriages. I underwent surgery to have them removed but I decided to do everything possible to prevent them from growing back. I adopted a holistic approach to my life and small changes over time made a huge difference. This strategy helped me achieve my goal and I have since had two children and I’m now expecting my third. I created this planner to support people to cultivate positive lifestyle changes with a clear structure to follow to build resilience and consistency.”Already customers are raving about the wellness tracker for women. One customer, Beri A., said: “I have been using the DMO planner for four weeks now and I’m genuinely pleased. I feel more organised and my anxiety has notably reduced. Being able to see my life on paper, map out my goals and stay on top of my day is truly priceless.”The DMO planner is beautifully designed and is available in emerald or noir. The planner includes a highlighter pen and a receipt pocket holder. The daily wellness journal is as effective as it is versatile. It can be used as a self-care journal, a fitness journal, a gratitude planner, or a health planner. What’s more, is that it is not dated so it can be used any time of the year.The DMO planner is competitively priced at £34.99. Part proceeds will be donated to Young Minds Charity. For further information about the planner, visit: https://www.yourdmo.co.uk ---ENDS---Media contact: Nina LemtirEmail: dmo@yourdmo.co.uk

4 Things You Are Not