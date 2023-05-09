Partnership Announced to Remove Child Care as a Barrier to Workforce Growth Serving Older Adults

TOOTRiS Child Care On-Demand Teams up with LeadingAge California

LeadingAge California Partners with TOOTRiS to Support the Diversity and Growth of the Workforce with Employee Sponsored Child Care Services

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LeadingAge California, a California non-profit trade association that advocates for quality non-profit senior living and care, announces a partnership with TOOTRiS, the nation’s largest provider of technology-enabled child care benefits, to help attract and retain the industry’s workforce and improve access to care and quality of life for older adults.

“We’re excited to extend this new offering to our members”, said Jeannee Parker Martin, CEO and President of LeadingAge California. “Supplementing employee benefits with child care provides a ‘sticky’ benefit that supports a more diverse workplace and creates a key differentiator by providing support to working parents who may experience distress in finding safe and reliable solutions for their children during the workday.”

The LeadingAge endorsement with TOOTRiS provides member companies an employee incentive option to support recruitment, retention and overall satisfaction for the workforce supporting older adults in California. The innovative TOOTRiS platform is the only child care benefits platform that gives parents real-time access to nearly 200,000 state-licensed providers, so they can quickly find care that fits their specific needs, schedule, and budget.

California has the largest number of older adults in the country, which is projected to require an additional 275,000 direct care workers by 2026. On the flip side, the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects more than 6 million direct care employees will either change careers or drop out of the workforce entirely over a 10-year stretch.

The lack of affordable and quality child care is a significant factor in driving many working parents out of the workforce. In California, the average annual cost of child care for two children – an infant and a 4-year-old – is $28,420. That’s higher than the cost of tuition at most colleges.

By providing wrap-around supports and incentives for those entering or already in the field, the collaboration enables LeadingAge California housing, care and services members to make significant headway in removing child care as a barrier to growth and turning the tides on the ongoing workforce shortage crisis.

“We are honored to be partnering with LeadingAge California to ensure every working parent — especially women — has the same opportunity for work, advancement, and access to affordable, high-quality child care,” said TOOTRiS CEO Alessandra Lezama. “The extraordinary people working in direct care with older adults have some of the most important jobs in the country. We are proud to be working with an organization that puts the needs of those care takers front and center by offering child care solutions.”

When working parents have access to affordable, available child care, there is greater productivity and revenue as parents have peace of mind and are less absent at work. Through this new partnership, LeadingAge California members will have special access to TOOTRiS, allowing their employees the freedom to work during standard and non-standard hours knowing their little ones are in quality early education and care programs.

To learn more about the program visit TOOTRiS.com/employers



About LeadingAge California:

Founded in 1961, LeadingAge California is the state’s leading advocate for quality, non-profit older adult living and care. The association’s advocacy, educational programs and public relations help its members best serve the needs of thousands of the state’s older adults. LeadingAge California represents nearly 700 non-profit providers of older adult living and care – including affordable housing, life plan communities (aka continuing care retirement communities), assisted living, skilled nursing, and home and community-based care; as well as our business partners. For more information, visit www.leadingageca.org.



About TOOTRiS:

TOOTRiS is the nation’s largest, most comprehensive Child Care network, with nearly 200,000 providers, making access to care convenient, affordable, and on-demand. TOOTRiS’ unique technology unifies key stakeholders, enabling employers to provide fully managed Child Care Benefits, so their workforce has the flexibility and family support they need while organizations seek to increase productivity and their ROI. Through the platform, TOOTRiS helps parents and providers connect and transact in real-time, empowering working parents to secure quality Child Care while allowing providers to unlock their potential and fully monetize their program. For more information visit www.tootris.com.