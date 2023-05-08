Submit Release
AB257 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health, Aging and Long-Term Care - 2023-05-08

WISCONSIN, May 8 - An Act to amend 146.95 (2) (b) (intro.); and to create 146.955 of the statutes; Relating to: patients' and residents' rights to visitors in a health care facility, restricting visitation, and liability for the actions of visitors.

Status: A - Health, Aging and Long-Term Care

Important Actions (newest first)

