YEAs in EU/UK: Interning at an Embassy: Amila’s experience in Armenia

On 3 April, the Young European Ambassador from the EU/UK Amila Alidzanovic, a recent intern at the Armenian Embassy, shared her unique experience interning abroad. Amila provided an inside look into what it’s like to work at an embassy, specifically in the context of Armenia’s diplomatic relations and international affairs.

During the event, Amila shared details about her daily work, responsibilities, and challenges, as well as the skills and knowledge she gained through the internship. She also expanded the cultural and social aspects of living in Armenia, and how she navigated and learned from these experiences.

The purpose of this event is to inspire and inform individuals who are interested in pursuing an internship at an embassy, as well as those who are curious about the culture and political landscape of Armenia. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask Amila questions, learn from her experiences, and network with other individuals interested in international affairs.

As a result, more than 10 young professionals and students received valuable pieces of advice about diplomatic internships: how to find one, prepare, apply, and how to make the most of this kind of opportunity by learning many skills.