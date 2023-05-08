YEAs in Georgia: EU & Youth Against Femicide-Lecture & Case study in Kutaisi

On 17 March, a seminar and workshop were held at the ISFED office in Kutaisi, as part of the “EU & Youth Against Femicide” initiative, aimed at raising awareness and promoting action against gender-based violence. During this session, YEAs talked about YEA’s initiative, the EU, its importance for Georgia, EU values, and exchange programs (Erasmus+). The second part was a lecture about disinformation. Because disinformation can play a huge role in forming perceptions related to every topic, including the EU.

During the seminar, attendees participated in a workshop that provided insights into disinformation and mechanisms for countering it. The workshop helped participants to understand the impact of disinformation on society and provided them with tools and techniques to recognize and respond to disinformation.

In addition to the workshop, a lecture on propaganda was delivered during the event, which proved to be highly beneficial given the prevalence of disinformation in society. The lecture highlighted the importance of critical thinking and media literacy and provided a case study of how propaganda can be used to manipulate public opinion.

As a result, 35+ schoolchildren and students in Kutaisi had an opportunity to learn more about the importance of countering disinformation and propaganda and to discuss ways of addressing gender-based violence. The “EU & Youth Against Femicide” initiative demonstrated the EU’s commitment to supporting gender equality and human rights in Georgia, and its collaboration with local partners to promote positive change.