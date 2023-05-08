College of DuPage and ASU Collaborate on Universal Articulation Partnership

Glen Ellyn, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2023) - Providing students increased access to seamless transfer opportunities alongside essential support resources for student success, College of DuPage and Arizona State University recently announced a Universal Articulation agreement.

The partnership reaffirms the commitment of both institutions to supporting academic preparedness and growing an ecosystem of transfer student success. Through this collaboration, students can expect a seamless transition to the university and receive the support essential for student success.

Through the College of DuPage MyPath2ASU® transfer experience, students benefit from end-to-end learner navigation through course-by-course guided pathways, assistance in selecting courses that apply to their associate and ASU bachelor's degree, guaranteed general admission to ASU, and admission into MyPath2ASU® major choice if all requirements are met. Students can also track their degree progress to minimize loss of credit and receive personalized ASU communications to prepare academically and build a connection to ASU.

"This partnership marks another milestone for College of DuPage as we welcome ASU to our long list of academic partners," said COD President Dr. Brian Caputo. "ASU's MyPath2ASU® transfer experience is a wonderful complement to our efforts toward student success and will open new doors for COD students looking to further their academic pursuits."

Offering more than 400 guided pathways into ASU, the MyPath2ASU® program offers online and local undergraduate degree programs, including the Business Administration, BA. This degree prepares graduates for various roles in a modern economy by teaching leadership, finances, forecasting demand, and more. The program's emphasis on general management skills means graduates can start their career in a variety of industries. Graduates can consider roles in supply chain or operations management, regulatory affairs, transportation management, or any other public sector role. This diverse curriculum equips graduates to pursue many relevant opportunities along their career path.

View College of DuPage MyPath2ASU degree options .

College of DuPage is institutionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Serving more than 22,000 students each term, College of DuPage is the largest public community college in the state of Illinois. The College grants seven associate degrees and offers more than 170 career and technical certificates in over 50 areas of study.

