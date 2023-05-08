Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,569 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,112 in the last 365 days.

Flags to Fly at Half-Staff to Honor Victims of the Tragedy in Allen, Texas

NEBRASKA, May 8 - CONTACT: 

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

John Gage, (531) 510-8529

 

Flags to Fly at Half-Staff to Honor Victims of the Tragedy in Allen, Texas

 

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen, in accordance with a request from the White House, announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff immediately to honor the victims of the deadly shooting in Allen, Texas.

 

Flags are to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

You just read:

Flags to Fly at Half-Staff to Honor Victims of the Tragedy in Allen, Texas

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more