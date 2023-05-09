Thomas Blackshear's Book “The Child Support Felon” Offers an Alternative Solution for Child Support Reform
EINPresswire.com/ -- The current systems for establishing child support payments by most states are broken. They often fail to ensure that the child receives the support they need and often places an extraordinary burden on the noncustodial parent. In his book, “The Child Support Felon”, Thomas Blackshear shares his harrowing child support experience to bring attention to the inadequate structure of the system, which according to a study by the University of Texas- Austin, imprisons more than 1.5 million noncustodial parents. However, Blackshear does not simply point out the system’s failures, he offers a reasonable alternative to the current system that defines responsibility for the custodial and noncustodial parents, to which an accurate value can be assessed and can be implemented nationwide.
While my situation was unique, it is a story that reflects what many parents go through when dealing with certain courts around the country. Child support is not universal from state to state, and different guidelines produce different results on how the child is to be taken care of.
But the main conflict revolves around how much should be paid in support based on the parents’ income. I offer a resolution that assigns responsibility for raising the child based on the child’s needs throughout their growth until adulthood. These responsibilities are divided into two categories: custodial and noncustodial. I also believe this creates a guideline that can be used by any state, creating a uniform system of child care nationwide that is beneficial to the children.
Reader Reviews
“The author does a wonderful job of telling his experience with the "system", which impacted not only his life but the lives of others connected to him. He openly shares the drama, heartbreak, and tribulation of his ordeal. And he shares a real resolution to help others avoid a similar situation. Well worth reading.”
“I found this to be an excellent book for anyone who is navigating the child support/visitation system. It is clearly and concisely written, even giving readers a short primer on the consequences of getting caught up in the system; i.e., what to expect if jailed or imprisoned. It also offers a solution to the sometimes unfair legalities of noncustodial parenthood.”
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase "The Child Support Felon" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BJ7KCDQG
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-child-support-felon-thomas-blackshear/1142074072;jsessionid=105A6EDD9999D0179409453979467FC6.prodny_store02-atgap13?ean=9781684984305
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Leigh Protivnak, Publication Director at Newman Springs Publishing (800-305-0243 ext. 8405).
Thomas Blackshear
While my situation was unique, it is a story that reflects what many parents go through when dealing with certain courts around the country. Child support is not universal from state to state, and different guidelines produce different results on how the child is to be taken care of.
But the main conflict revolves around how much should be paid in support based on the parents’ income. I offer a resolution that assigns responsibility for raising the child based on the child’s needs throughout their growth until adulthood. These responsibilities are divided into two categories: custodial and noncustodial. I also believe this creates a guideline that can be used by any state, creating a uniform system of child care nationwide that is beneficial to the children.
Reader Reviews
“The author does a wonderful job of telling his experience with the "system", which impacted not only his life but the lives of others connected to him. He openly shares the drama, heartbreak, and tribulation of his ordeal. And he shares a real resolution to help others avoid a similar situation. Well worth reading.”
“I found this to be an excellent book for anyone who is navigating the child support/visitation system. It is clearly and concisely written, even giving readers a short primer on the consequences of getting caught up in the system; i.e., what to expect if jailed or imprisoned. It also offers a solution to the sometimes unfair legalities of noncustodial parenthood.”
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase "The Child Support Felon" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BJ7KCDQG
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-child-support-felon-thomas-blackshear/1142074072;jsessionid=105A6EDD9999D0179409453979467FC6.prodny_store02-atgap13?ean=9781684984305
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Leigh Protivnak, Publication Director at Newman Springs Publishing (800-305-0243 ext. 8405).
Thomas Blackshear
None
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn