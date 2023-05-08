Scott Curley: Ex-Drug Addict and Prison Inmate Now Getting National Recognition For His Rise From the Dark Alleys to CEO
Curley Being Featured in Major Media Outlets Including INC Magazine, USA Today, Dallas Morning News for His Miraculous Transformation to CEO and Business Leader
You don't lose when you get knocked down. You lose when you stay down.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Scott Curley - arguably one the most unlikely business gurus in the country, has gotten a lot of publicity lately. Scott has been featured and mentioned in over a dozen nationally recognized publications over the past 12 months. He has been honored by such prestigious publications such as: INC Magazine, The Dallas Morning News and USA Today just to name a few. There have actually been numerous business leaders who have also earned this sort of recognition. So what makes Scott Curley's story unique? Well for starters, Scott suffered from drug addiction for over 2 decades and spent over 10 years incarcerated in the Texas penal system. Further, he was homeless as recent as 2016, living on the streets and sleeping at the Greyhound Bus Station in Downtown Houston, TX.
— Muhammad Ali
Today, however, after a life changing mindset shift, Scott Curley is now a self-made millionaire and the CEO of one of the fastest growing companies in America, according to INC Magazine. His company, FinishLine Tax Solutions ranked #1304 on the INC 5000 list in 2022 out of an estimated 34 million privately held companies placing FInishLine Tax Solutions in the top .001% of the fastest growing companies in the country. From an initial startup investment of only $2000 and zero employees, Scott has grown his company to nearly $40M in revenue to date.
When asked how he did it, his simple answer was: "I just committed to my commitment. Once I did that, the rest was just details. I'm not saying it was easy. We have had challenges along the way and continue to face obstacles daily. I view those obstacles as opportunities."
Scott's incredible journey has sparked international intrigue and interest as he continues to be asked to speak at venues throughout the country to share his story and journey. Along with him being the Co-CEO of FinishLine Tax Solutions, he has also recently released his new book: Absolution: The Dark Path to Light which outlines his journey from the dark alleys and prison cells, to CEO of one of the largest tax litigation firms in the country.
According to Scott, "I'm just getting started. There are so many people out there who have been convinced that they don't deserve opportunities and success. I'm here to remind those people that not only do they deserve it, but they are worth it."
