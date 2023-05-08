Coalition for Family Harmony Provides Gun Restraining Order in Ventura County

Gun restraining order is now an available service provided by the Coalition to help survivors of domestic violence

OXNARD, Calif., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coalition for Family Harmony (Coalition), supports survivors of family violence in Ventura County with the means to help escape from abuse, provides gun restraining order under the California Partnership to End Domestic Violence grant. The restraining order allows victims of domestic violence households to request the removal of a gun from a house if it creates an unsafe and threatening environment.

Gun violence and domestic violence are often linked together. 4.5 million U.S. women have been threatened with a gun by an intimate partner, and nearly 1 million have been shot or shot at during a domestic violence incident. In Ventura County, there are approximately 7,000 allegations of domestic violence each year, according to the Ventura County Family Justice Center.

The Coalition aims to improve the quality of life and create hope for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Coalition clients are offered legal services as part of a comprehensive approach to help survivors in overcoming domestic violence or sexual assault. Legal services include consultations, assistance with preparing Family Law legal forms such as Restraining Orders, Dissolution of Marriage, Child Custody, and Paternity, and the development of case strategies that are sensitive to the needs of survivors.

Additionally, the California Partnership to End Domestic Violence offers a California-based toolkit for communities, survivors and service providers to be aware of the various options and resources available when seeking safety.

The gun restraining order is a strong tool to help protect survivors, but it is not the sole solution. Survivors still need to create safety plans for themselves, and other family members affected by the violence and seek support from local organizations.

About Coalition

Since 1976, Coalition for Family Harmony has served survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Ventura County. The Coalition's mission is to provide direct services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault; to educate the community regarding multiple forms of violence; and to prevent the cycle of violence. Since its inception, Coalition has helped save thousands of lives and stop the deadly cycle of violence in families. For more information, please visit https://thecoalition.org/.

Survivors may call our 24-hour trilingual hotline at 800-300-2181.

