The Appellate Law Firm Is Helping Clients Get A Second Chance At A Trial Or Appeal

The rights of clients are the number one priority for the Appellate Law Firm. Representing clients in civil, criminal, family, and federal cases, this team of talented lawyers works exclusively on appeals where the client has lost in the lower court.

When a case is lost in the trial court, no matter what field of law, it isn’t always because the justice system did its job correctly. Judges, prosecutors, and attorneys make mistakes more often than many would like, often causing a sentence, judgment or penalty that isn’t fair or does not fit. Mistakes such as evidence that wasn’t considered, or improperly considered, bad jury instructions, errors of law, and other decisions, where the judge did not follow the rules that they are supposed to do, result in a wrong outcome. The way to fix judicial mistakes is to appeal the next level to try to get a more favorable decision that should have been reached in the trial court.

The Appellate Law Firm practices exclusively in representing clients who lost their trial or appeal and want to appeal to the next appellate level. The goal of this team of these highly skilled lawyers is to ensure the rights of their clients are upheld and the injustice of bad court decisions is minimized.

The types of cases Appellate Law Firm can help with

To not only appeal a case but win the appeal, one must prove an error was made in the trial court and that the error resulted in a decision that should be reversed. This can be far more difficult than the original trial case and requires an experienced team of client-focused lawyers who have a history of working on appeals.

The Appellate Law Firm works exclusively on matters involving civil, criminal, and family law, in state and federal courts. For appeals, they provide representation in New York, Washington, California, Michigan, and Ohio, as well as most federal appellate courts.

The team at the Appellate Law Firm is laser focused on the client. Open communication and being honest with their clients about whether or not they feel that an appeal is viable after all the available evidence is reviewed. Appeals may require reopening issues that may have been emotionally and physically taxing in the hopes that they may be able to change the outcome.

When the Appellate Law Firm commits to a new client, they are committing to vigorously represent each client during the entire appeal, from start to finish, with a mission to win the appeal and change the future for that client.

Media Contact

The Appellate Law Firm

Mike

United States