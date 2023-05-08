Global Oncology Nutrition Strategic Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2030 - Developed Regions Account for Major Share, Developing Regions Witness Rapid Growth

DUBLIN, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oncology Nutrition: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Oncology Nutrition Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2030

The global market for Oncology Nutrition estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Head & Neck, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.3% CAGR and reach US$609.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Stomach & Gastrointestinal segment is readjusted to a revised 11.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $443.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.3% CAGR

The Oncology Nutrition market in the U.S. is estimated at US$443.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$254.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.1% and 7.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$170.8 Million by the year 2030.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

