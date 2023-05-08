Global Cancer Cachexia Strategic Research Report 2023: A $3.5 Billion Market by 2030 - Rise in Number of Cancer Cases, and High Prevalence of Cancer Cachexia to Drive Market Growth
Global Cancer Cachexia Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2030
The global market for Cancer Cachexia estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Progestogens, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Corticosteroids segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $910.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR
The Cancer Cachexia market in the U.S. is estimated at US$910.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$314 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Cancer: An Insight
- A Prelude to Cancer Cachexia
- Cachexia Treatment
- Pharmacologic Approaches for Clinical Management of Cancer Cachexia
- With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2022, Companies Remain Bullish About an Economic Comeback
- Cancer Cachexia Market Faces a Challenge Amid the Pandemic
- Pandemic Impact on Cancer Research
- Global Market Prospects and Outlook
- Progestogens Account for a Major Share, Combination Therapies to Drive Growth
- North America and Europe Constitute Major Regions, Asia-Pacific Exhibits the Fastest Growth
- Competition
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)
- Recent Market Activity
- Market Challenges
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS Select Competitors (Total 50 Featured)
- AstraZeneca plc
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Helsinn Healthcare SA
- INOVIO Pharmaceuticals
- Marsala Biotech Inc.
- MetaFines Co., Ltd.
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rise in Number of Cancer Cases, and High Prevalence of Cancer Cachexia to Drive Market Growth
- Numerous Efforts Underway to Improve Therapy for Cancer Presents Lucrative Opportunities
- Promising Treatment Options Drive Market Gains
- NSAID
- Erythropoietin
- Myostatin Inhibitors
- Appetite & Metabolism Modulators
- Cytokine Modulator
- Anabolic Agents
- Combination Therapies
- DNA Link to throw More Light on Cancer Cachexia
- Ageing Demographics to Drive Market Demand
- Cancer Research Spending Continues to Witness Growth
- Pipeline Analysis
- Macimorelin from AEterna Zentaris
- PF- 06946860 from Pfizer
- TCMCB07 from Endevica Bio
- Actimed Therapeutics S-pindolol
- Lenalidomide
- AV-380
- Select Unimodal Treatment Agents for Cancer Cachexia Currently Under Clinical Trial
- Combination of Medical Therapeutics and Nutritional Interventions to Provide Better Outcome
- Select Key Developments
- Helsinn Launches Adlumiz for Cancer Cachexia Patients in Japan
- Researchers Secure Program Project Grant to Uncover Biology behind Cancer Cachexia
- Researchers Develop New Drug with Potential to Improve & Treat Cancer Cachexia
- Actimed Therapeutics Plans to Advance Lead Compound for Cancer Cachexia
- ESMO Publishes New Guidelines on Cachexia Management in Adult Cancer Patients
- Uptrend in Healthcare Spending Drives Market Demand
