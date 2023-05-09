SignalPET Democratizes AI, Releasing SignalDEMO - a Free and Interactive Enviroment for Every Veterinarian

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SignalPET, a point-of-care technology company focused on improving pet healthcare, has launched its new SignalDEMO environment, which provides instant access to AI-powered radiograph interpretation technology for veterinary staff worldwide. SignalDEMO is an interactive tool loaded with several real-life radiographic studies examples enabling veterinarians to experience the use of AI in veterinary medicine for faster and more accurate diagnoses for their patients.

SignalPET is on a mission to create a path for optimum pet health care. The SignalDEMO provides instant access to radiograph interpretation technology alongside the SignalPET technology-driven experience.

"At SignalPET, We're committed to providing veterinarians the highest standard of care instantly, anytime, and anywhere. We continue to accomplish that with the best-in-class technology and medicine“ says Lior Kuyer, CEO and Co-Founder of SignalPET. "SignalDEMO is designed to democratize AI technology and enable any veterinarian to experience the benefits of AI-powered radiograph interpretation. Our platform is accessible to any hospital, at any time, in any place."

SignalPET's software uses artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to analyze radiographs using existing imaging equipment. This innovation has been proven to reduce radiograph interpretation errors, increase machine utilization, reduce the number of radiology consults, and expedite treatment plans for companion animals.

SignalDEMO is available for free at app.signalpet.com/ng/signup.

About SignalPET

