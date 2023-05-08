California Awards Millions to Enhance Security for Reproductive Health Facilities

WHY THIS MATTERS: As extreme politicians continue to attack access to essential reproductive health care, California is providing key resources to help ensure patients and providers can feel safe and secure while accessing or providing care.

SACRAMENTO – In keeping with the commitment to protect reproductive rights of patients and providers throughout California, Governor Gavin Newsom today announced nearly $8 million in grants being awarded to bolster physical and data security at 21 facilities that provide abortion-related care and reproductive health services.

“All health care providers deserve to feel safe while offering resources and services to patients,” said Governor Newsom. “As attacks on reproductive health care continue, we’re providing resources to help ensure patients and providers feel safe and secure while accessing or providing critical reproductive health care.”

GRANT DETAILS: The Physical and Digital Infrastructure Security Grant Program, administered by the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) in coordination with the Department of Health Care Access and Information (HCAI), funds security enhancements at health care facilities and practitioner offices that may be the target of violence and vandalism. $7,879,108 will be awarded to 21 facilities that provide abortion-related care and reproductive health services, including Planned Parenthood facilities spanning from Redding to Long Beach and independent practitioners across the state.

“This funding represents a key part of our responsibility to protect Californians from violence,” said Cal OES Director Nancy Ward. “By providing security at vulnerable healthcare locations, we can help protect everyone involved, from providers, to patients, and the surrounding community.”

“The program safeguards California healthcare facilities that offer abortion-related services and reproductive healthcare services and serve socially vulnerable populations, including persons who are low income, Limited-English proficient, immigrants, LGBTQ+ community members, and/or persons with disabilities,” said HCAI Director Elizabeth Landsberg.

CALIFORNIA’S LEADERSHIP ON REPRODUCTIVE FREEDOM

These grants are part of a broader effort by Governor Newson to champion reproductive freedom for anyone who seeks care in California.

In April, Governor Newsom created an emergency stockpile of medication abortion as legal challenges moved (and continue to) through the courts to ensure patients can continue to get care without disruption.

In February, Governor Newsom launched the Reproductive Freedom Alliance, which now includes 22 state and territory leaders fighting to protect and advance reproductive freedom in the face of ongoing attacks from extreme politicians.

In December, Proposition 1 went into effect, amending the state constitution to enshrine protections for reproductive freedom, including abortion care and contraception.

In September, Governor Newsom signed the largest reproductive freedom bill package in history in response to the overturning of Roe v Wade to ensure California remains a reproductive freedom state.

In September, Governor Newsom launched Abortion.CA.Gov to ensure people across California, and the country, can access essential information regarding reproductive health care, including resources available to support their efforts to access care.

In June, Governor Newsom signed the Budget Act of 2022-2023 into law, which included a historic $200+ million investment in reproductive health care.

California’s efforts to back reproductive freedom comes as other states continue their attacks to limit or outright ban access to abortion and other sexual and reproductive health care in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade nearly 1 year ago.

