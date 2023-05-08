Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inaugurated Zarislichay pumping station in village of Dashalti

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inaugurated the Zarislichay pumping station in the village of Dashalti.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Water Reserves Agency, Zaur Mikayilov, informed the head of state of the drinking water supply, sewage and storm drainage systems of the city of Shusha.

The head of state launched the pumping station.

The water supply, sewage and storm drainage system reconstruction project in the city of Shusha is set to meet the needs of 25,000 people, given the future development until 2040.

Under the project, the city’s average daily water usage stands at 105 liters per second. The city will be supplied with water from existing Kichik-Kirs, Zarisli sources and the Zarisli water reservoir. The 8,000 cubic meters water purification facility will be built. Three water reservoirs with a total capacity of 6,000 cm have been designed, with the construction of one of them already in progress.

The project provides for the construction of the 24 km main water supply lines, 44 km drinking, 42 km wastewater and 41 km storm drainage networks in the city of Shusha. The new infrastructure management will be based on the Smart Water system. The SCADA system will be used in water resources management.