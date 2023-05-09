Hip-Hop Legend Shwayze To Perform At SoCal CannaBar Cannabis And Live Music Series “Strains & Sounds” This Weekend In LA

Brands presenting at SoCal CannaBar's Strains and Sounds while band prepares to perform live music.

SoCal CannaBar's "Strains & Sounds" concert series hosts Shwayze in DTLA 5/13/2023 with 30+ cannabis brand activations, food, and more! Tickets still on sale.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Saturday, May 13th, SoCal CannaBar, a locally-owned event production company, is pleased to announce hip-hop legend Shwayze as the headliner for its 5th rendition of “Strains & Sounds,” a 21+ music and cannabis concert series. This event will be taking place at The Vortex Music Venue in Downtown LA’s historic Arts District at 2350 Porter St., Los Angeles, CA 90021.

SoCal CannaBar’s Strains & Sounds regularly features incredible music, food vendors, an infused drink bar by SoCal CannaBar’s Cannabis Cocktail Service, and TONS of cannabis vendors. For the 5th Strains & Sounds hosted by famed “Highest Host” Adam Ill, over 30+ cannabis brands will be presenting and attendance is expected to be over 400+.

Riding off the success of his latest album release, Shway SZN, celebrated lyricist Shwayze will be putting on an unforgettable performance with opening support from Kaleidoscope Kid on The Vortex’s booming stage.

In addition to fresh new live music, attendees will also be able to enjoy multiple dab bars, flower tastings, and licensed delivery by Toasty, truly creating an epicenter of cannabis culture in Los Angeles that welcomes all from both inside and outside the cannabis industry.

“My ultimate goal was to create an event that I myself would want to attend. Great music, good food, and industry-leading cannabis brand activations are exactly that. And with a headliner like Shwayze, it’s a no-brainer for me,” said Ryan Smiley, Founder and CEO of SoCal CannaBar.

“This community has been overwhelmingly supportive of our efforts to grow these events. We’re beyond excited to continue curating a unique experience every month and we don’t intend on slowing down any time soon,” Smiley concluded.

Tickets are still on sale for this weekend’s unique and immersive dive into the intersection of music and cannabis culture. Buy tickets online and use code “save10” for 10% off.

Visit https://www.SoCalCannaBar.com to learn more.

About SoCal CannaBar:

Since 2020, SoCal CannaBar has been organizing events for the cannabis community in the greater Los Angeles area. Initially hosting small networking events and cannabis farmers markets, and eventually evolving into featuring a monthly event, SoCal CannaBar’s impact has been consistently growing. Beginning as a start-up service company specializing in Cannabis Cocktail Bars and Dab Bars at weddings and private parties post-pandemic, founder Ryan Smiley quickly saw the community’s need for enjoyable and meaningful cannabis events. After one year of activity, Strains & Sounds was added and the company has been moving in full force ever since.

Contact:

Ryan Smiley

CEO and Founder of SoCal CannaBar

SoCalCannaBar@gmail.com

Photo Credit:

@KnawledgeVisuals

TheKnawledge.com

Strains and Sounds Experience Video