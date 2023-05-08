Massive Progress on Lithium Mining Pjojects in Tanzania and Nevada for the Global Battery Market: Titan Lithium, Inc. (Stock Symbol: CDSG)

Lithium Mining & Natural Resource Projects in Tanzania and Nevada.

Completed 2 Years of PCAOB Qualified Year End Financial Statements with Subsequent SEC Form 10 Filing Being Made for Investor Transparency.

Company Set to Benefit from New Economic Initiatives Being Launched Between US and Tanzania.

Presentation at Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference.

Strong Lithium Geochemical Sampling Results from Latest Surface Sampling at the Company’s Titan 1 Property in Tanzania.

Samples up to 2.28% LI2O at Titan 2 Project, Tanzania.

Current Project Extends Large South Lithium Zone 2.5 KMS West with High Grade Results.

WEL Project in Nevada is Comprised of 24 Unpatented Lode Claims.

Titan Lithium, Inc. CDSG is an emerging company based in Nevada. The CDSG principal activity is acquiring and developing opportunities in the natural resource sector and complimentary technologies.

Craig Alford, MSc, PGeo, and CEO of CDSG, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, noted “The results from the initial geochemical sampling are staggering. The size and strength of the Lithium anomaly at Titan 1 is particularly exceptional as it is within an area that has had no previous exploration and both sample lines ended at their northern limit within some of the highest grades of up 2.79% Li2O. These very strong results are being followed up by ongoing sampling and exploration on the Titan 1 Project area.” More results will be announced in the coming weeks.

Rigorous Quality control of the samples was maintained and all samples were prepared and analyzed at the independent and ISO 9001 certified African Minerals and Geosciences Centre (AMGC) in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

As part of the work on our largest Project, Titan 1, two lines of surficial geochemical soil surveys were collected over a section of the nearly 115 square mile (300 sq km) central Prospecting License (“PL”). The lines were run approximately Northwest-Southeast and spaced 3 kms apart.

Results from both lines returned very high Lithium values over extensive distances, two zero values were returned from each line, however, the positive geochemical results indicated lithium values ranging from 100 ppm to highs of 13,000 ppm with average values of 0.55% Li2O (2,569ppm Li) over 7.4 miles (12 km) for the westernmost line and 1.14% Li2O (5,300ppm Li) over 3.7 miles (6 km) for the eastern line. Values for sodium, potassium, magnesium broadly mirror and confirm the distribution of the anomalous lithium values. Potassium oxide (K2O) values ranged as high as 3.6% in the results.

The Titan 1 PL is centered over a vast, sparsely vegetated, flat lying ‘playa’ covered by a thin layer of alluvium overlying volcano-sedimentary basin fill. The area is morphologically and depositionally somewhat similar to the company’s WEL project claim area, containing mudstones much like the TLC project (American Lithium Corp.) and the Thacker Pass (Lithium Americas Corp.) projects of Nevada.

The CDSG project is part of a Definitive Agreement with Kilimanjaro Lithium Inc., a private corporation domiciled in the United Republic of Tanzania, whereby CDSG has the exclusive right to earn up to a One Hundred Percent (100%) interest in two large Lithium projects, Titan 1 and 2. Presently, the company has already fulfilled the requirements for 80% of the total earn-in on both projects.

To simplify the business descriptions of Titan Lithium (CDSG) and Barrel Energy (BRLL), and how they associate with each other, CDSG is our lithium resource holdings company and BRLL is our technology company. Management of both companies are very excited to continue the announcements of advancements into Lithium resources, especially, in sharing the completion of the agreement relating to our claystone extraction technology.

CDSG Presentation at Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference

On May 5th Virtual Investor Conferences announced the presentations from Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference held May 2nd-4th are now available for online viewing. Titan Lithium Inc. (CDSG) was among the companies presenting.

The presentations may be viewed vis this link: https://bit.ly/3B1N9Fj

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.

CDSG Delineates Over 17 Sq. Miles of 4,319 PPM Lithium in Titan 1 South Block

On May 2nd CDSG announce strong Lithium geochemical sampling results from the latest surface sampling program at the company’s Titan 1 lithium property in Tanzania.

As part of the sampling program designed to define the outer boundaries of the CDSG previously reported Titan 1 lithium anomaly the Company’s technical team returned to the area to both extend old lines and sample additional lines such that the total surveyed area now covers a length of 11 miles (18km) north-south and 6.2 miles (10km) at its widest east-west (18 x 10 km).

The CDSG Titan 1 (“T1”) project is centered over a vast flat-lying playa covered by a thin layer of alluvium overlying volcano-sedimentary basin fill and is depositionally very similar to the playas overlying mudstone-hosted lithium deposits found in the Southwest U.S. (i.e., the TLC project of American Lithium Corp. and the Thacker Pass of Lithium Americas Corp.). A previously recognized east-west fault crossing the center of the T1 playa, which holds low to no Lithium, has been used to simplify and divide the work at Titan 1 into a large North and South Block.

Geochemical coverage of the CDSG South Block encountered positive Lithium values in 85% of samples collected with the best two lines, occurring the in northeast and southwest of the Block, averaging a continuous 2.5 miles (4kms) of 1.88% LiO2 (8,700 ppm Li) and 4.3 miles (7kms) of 1.08% Li2O (5,000 ppm Li) respectively.

The South Block anomaly, which has absorbed the earlier reported T1 ‘mid zone’ currently measures 10,900 acres (44 square kms) in size. The average grade of all lithium values in the South Block anomaly is 4,318 ppm Li or 0.93% Li2O

CDSG Samples up to 2.28% LI2O at Titan 2 Project, Tanzania

On April 24th CDSG announced new positive soil geochemical sample results sampling of the company’s expansive Titan 2 lithium property in Tanzania.

The new results complete the approximately 3,950 acres (16 square kilometers) soil geochem sample grid for which CDSG had previously reported partial results on March 19th 2023.

The expansive grid covers about 30% of the total Titan 2 project and was designed and conducted by the technical team to follow up on strong lithium geochemical results obtained from prospecting in the area.

With all of the soil sample results from the grid in, we note that positive Lithium geochemical values delineate a continuous zone that covers over half the grid area and averages 1.11% Li2O (4,486 ppm Lithium). The lowest positive value returned 200 ppm Li and the highest value returned 2.28% Li2O (10,600 ppm Li).

The CDSG Titan 2 project is located approximately 20 miles west of the larger Titan 1 claim group and, through a new interpretation of airborne magnetic data, appears to be wholly contained within a northeast-southwest-striking fault-bounded structure that may have served to trap Lithium-rich source volcanics and sediments.

Presently the Titan 2 lithium anomaly, which encompasses 2,090 acres and grades 4,486 ppm lithium, compares very favorably to the area of the Thacker Pass mine pit, which covers 1,093 acres and contains 40 years of reserves with an average grade of 3,160 ppm Li.

CDSG Corporate Update as of April 17th

CDSG has completed 2 years of PCAOB qualified year end financial statements. Subsequent to the filing of these audited statements, CDSG will be filing a Registration Statement on Form 10 (“Form 10”) before the end of April with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to register its common stock under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, (the 1934 Act). The Form 10 filing provides information on the CDSG strategy and its historical financial data. Upon its effectiveness, the CDSG will be subject to the reporting requirements of the 1934 Act, which will include quarterly, annual and current reports, as well as proxy statements, to be filed with the SEC.

New US Initiatives to Strengthen Economic Ties with Tanzania

On March 31st CDSG reported the announcement of several new economic initiatives between the U.S. and the Republic of Tanzania.

Recently Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States, visited and spoke in Dar es Salaam, the country’s commercial capital. During the visit by the VP, several initiatives were announced between the two nations, several of which will have a positive effect on the CDSG Titan Lithium projects. "Working together, it is our shared goal to increase economic investment in Tanzania and strengthen our economic ties," Harris stated.

First on the agenda was a new memorandum of understanding between the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) and the government of Tanzania that will facilitate up to $500 million USD in financing to help U.S. companies export goods and services to Tanzania in sectors including infrastructure and projects within the clean energy spectrum.

Directly addressing minerals that support the fast-growing Electric Vehicle sector, the VP praised the innovation and ingenuity of the country and how well the government is working the with private sector. Tanzania will soon be the first African nation to have a facility for the processing of minerals for supplying the global electric vehicle battery market.

For more information on CDSG visit: https://titanlithiuminc.com

DISCLAIMER:

CAP/FrontPageStocks/CorporateAds.com (CA) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider. CAP/FPS/CA is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. CAP/FPS/CA is a news dissemination solutions provider and is NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. CAP/FPS/CA’s market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release or opinion of the writer. CAP/FPS/ CA is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. CAP/FPS/CA has been compensated $500 by a third party for dissemination of this article.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

These news releases and postings may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies’ contracts, the companies’ liquidity position, the companies’ ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Media Contact

Titan Lithium, Inc.

Harp Sangha

+17025952247

4005 West Reno Avenue Suite F

Las Vegas

Nevada 89118

United States