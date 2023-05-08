Perspectives Welcomes Chelsea McLean, Partner at Dorsey & Whitney LLP to its Board of Directors

Dorsey & Whitney LLP has provided pro bono services to Perspectives for over 25 years. They are one of the table sponsors of their inaugural Mother's Day Brunch honoring Kids Cafe founder Sue Zelickson, St. Louis Park Councilwoman Yolanda Farris, and Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt. The brunch will be held on Thursday, May 11th, from 11:30 – 1:00 at Cargill headquarters in Wayzata.

Perspectives is an award-winning human services program whose mission is empowering mothers and rebuilding families by breaking the multigenerational cycles of trauma, addiction, homelessness, and poverty.

"In witnessing the remarkable transformation occurring in the lives of hundreds of women and children, I have enjoyed offering my professional skills and knowledge to Perspectives over the last several years," states Chelsea McLean, Partner at Dorsey & Whitney LLP. "Joining the board of directors provides me even more opportunity to be part of the growth and expansion of this exceptional program; the ripple effect is immeasurable."

"For over 40 years, Perspectives has provided women and children with the environment and resources to become productive members of society. The spirit and dedication of our board members continue to be a major driving force in sustaining our life-changing services. Chelsea represents that dedication. I speak for all the board, when I say we are thrilled to have her join us," remarked Jeannie Seeley-Smith, President & CEO, Perspectives, Inc.

About the Mother's Day Brunch:

This inaugural Mother's Day brunch will pay tribute to three exceptional women whose contribution to Perspectives is immeasurable.



Dawanna Witt, Hennepin County Sheriff, will receive the Champion of Women Award.

Yolanda Farris, St. Louis Park City Councilwoman, and Certified Peer Recovery Coach will receive the Phoenix Award.

Sue Zelickson, Founder of Kids Cafe and James Beard Award-Winning food media personality, philanthropist, and nationally known "foodie," will receive Perspectives Lifetime Achievement Award.

About Perspectives:

Perspectives has been known for its national model of removing barriers to services for women and children emerging from homelessness and addiction. Their proven track record shows they disrupt the cycles of dysfunctional lifestyles through a holistic approach that includes trauma-informed care, therapeutic services, supportive housing, and comprehensive children's programming. For more information, please contact Annemarie Osborne at 763.807.7542 or annemarieosborne7@gmail.com or Jacks Michaud 952.405.2529 or jacksjmichaud@perspectives-family.org or visit https://www.perspectives-family.org/.

About Dorsey & Whitney LLP

Clients have relied on Dorsey as a valued business partner since 1912. With locations across the United States and in Canada, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey provides results-oriented, grounded counsel for its clients' legal and business needs. Dorsey represents a number of the world's most successful companies from a wide range of industries, including banking & financial institutions; development & infrastructure; energy & natural resources; food, beverage & agribusiness; healthcare & life sciences; and technology.

