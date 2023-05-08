The Will Erwin Headache Research Center Seeks Candidates for Cluster Headache Clinical Trial

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Will Erwin Headache Research Center is actively seeking candidates to participate in a clinical trial to study the efficacy of high-dose vitamin D plus multivitamins for preventing cluster headache. This study is one of only three clinical trials for cluster headache currently underway in the United States, and is the only one focusing on an affordable, over-the-counter treatment option. Individuals 18 years and older who experience cluster headache cycles lasting at least six weeks are encouraged to participate in this seven-week-long trial.

Cluster headache is a debilitating neurological disorder that affects roughly eight million people globally. Often referred to as “suicide headaches”, cluster headaches are characterized by excruciating, recurrent headaches on one side of the head. The pain has been described as a sharp, burning or piercing sensation, like being stabbed repeatedly with an ice pick. Attacks are often accompanied by an increased sensitivity to light and noise, and may cause nausea and vomiting, an increased sense of restlessness, and can result in autonomic nervous system responses such as a runny nose and bloodshot eyes. Overall, cluster headache has a serious impact on the quality of life of the pain warriors that experience them.

The Will Erwin Headache Research Center was established by The Will Erwin Headache Research Foundation as part of the Memorial Hermann Mischer Neuroscience Institute and The University of Texas Health Science Center at the McGovern Medical School. The Foundation is committed to supporting cluster headache sufferers globally and finding a cure for debilitating headaches.

The Will Erwin Headache Research Center believes that this trial will provide valuable insight into the effectiveness of vitamin D and will help in developing better treatments and, ultimately, a cure for cluster headache.

To learn more about the clinical trial and sign up to participate, please visit our website or contact Dr. Mark Burish via email at nctt.wec@uth.tmc.edu or by phone at 713.486.7771.

The mission of The Will Erwin Headache Research Foundation is to bring relief to sufferers worldwide afflicted with debilitating headaches by funding research focused on finding a cure. The Foundation has teamed up with Memorial Hermann Health System and The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth) Medical School to fund leading research dedicated to these neurological disorders, and more importantly, bring an end to the pain they cause. To learn more, please visit www.cureheadaches.org.