Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, May 8, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of May 8 will include the following:

Monday, May 8 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster held “A Toast to Tourism” press conference with tourism industry partners, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.

Tuesday, May 9 at 6:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will be the Keynote Speaker at the Tri-County Technical College Commencement, Littlejohn Coliseum, 219 Perimeter Road, Clemson, S.C.

Sunday, May 14 at 12:45 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the Darlington Goodyear 400 NACAR Cup Series Race, Darlington Raceway, 1301 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: May 1, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for May 1, 2023, included:

Monday, May 1

2:02 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

2:30 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

2:40 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

Tuesday, May 2

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:45 AM: Gov. McMaster will speak at the South Carolina College & Career Decision Day, State House, North Steps, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

12:30 PM: Policy meeting.

12:35 PM: Constituent meeting.

12:45 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

1:00 PM: Media interview.

1:30 PM: Policy meeting.

2:30 PM: Agency meeting.

3:10 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

3:30 PM: Policy meeting.

3:45 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

4:00 PM: Policy meeting.

5:30 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended the South Carolina House Republican Caucus Spring Reception, Central Energy, 2030 Gregg Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, May 3

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster attended Small Business Day at the Capitol, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:15 AM: Policy meeting.

1:00 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

6:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster hosted a reception in honor of David Beasley, former Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and former Governor of South Carolina, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, May 4

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

9:45 AM: Constituent meeting.

10:00 AM: Policy meeting.

10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster held a ceremonial bill signing for S. 39, Education Scholarships, Governor’s Office, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:10 AM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

11:30 AM: Policy meeting.

12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the National Day of Prayer program, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

1:30 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in a Hurricane Tabletop Exercise with agency leaders, Columbia Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:30 PM: Media availability.

4:30 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

Friday, May 5

9:00 AM: Gov. McMaster attended an economic development event with The Boeing Company, Boeing South Carolina Final Assembly Building, 5400 International Boulevard, North Charleston, S.C.

11:30 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke at a groundbreaking with the South Carolina Department of Transportation for Exit 119 on I-26 in Lexington County, Lexington, S.C.

Saturday, May 6

9:30 AM: Policy meeting.

10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster provided the Commencement Address at Erskine College and Theological Seminary, 2 Washington Street, Due West, S.C.