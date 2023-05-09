Groundbreaking, "Echoes From The Past: AI Conversations with Deceased Civil Rights Leaders and Black Icons"
"Echoes From The Past" offers readers an unprecedented opportunity to engage in imagined conversations with these influential leaders.
History speaks to us through the echoes of time, and in 'Echoes From The Past,' the voices of our ancestors reverberate, inspiring us to forge a brighter future for generations to come.”AVON, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Rodney Harris Sr. is pleased to announce the release of his groundbreaking new book.
— Holly Hunter
This thought-provoking work invites readers to explore the perspectives and insights of iconic figures such as Harriet Tubman, Abraham Lincoln, Malcolm X, Fred Hampton, Tupac Shakur, and Zora Neale Hurston, as they address the current state of the Black community in America.
Utilizing artificial intelligence, "Echoes From The Past" transcends the boundaries of time and space, offering readers an unprecedented opportunity to engage in imagined conversations with these influential leaders. By envisioning these dialogues, the author sheds light on the triumphs and struggles that have shaped the black community's ongoing fight for justice, equality, and dignity.
"Echoes From The Past" serves as both a testament to the enduring legacies of these iconic figures and a reminder that their legacies live on. By engaging with their wisdom, readers will find inspiration to continue the fight for a more just and equitable future and a deeper understanding of the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.
This timely and compelling book will be available for purchase on May 31, 2023, at
Kobo Press and readers can find more information about the author and his other works at rodneyharrissr.com and @rodneyharrissr on Social Media Channels.
About the Author:
“Echoes From The Past" is authored by Rodney Harris Sr., a U.S. Navy Veteran and passionate writer who hails from Akron, Ohio. With an extensive background in video production, his media company has covered President Barack Obama, the career of NBA phenom LeBron James, the LIV Golf Tournament, and more. Rodney brings a unique perspective to readers. As CEO of Prime Universal Network and author of the successful book "What Is Artificial Intelligence," Rodney engages readers' curiosity and imagination through his thought-provoking works.
For more information about "Echoes From The Past" or to schedule an interview with the author, please contact Rodney at rodney@primeuniversalnetwork.com or 317-556-6061.
###
Rodney Harris
Prime Universal Network, Inc.
+1 317-556-6061
rodney@primeuniversalnetwork.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram