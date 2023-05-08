Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results; Raises Full Year 2023 Outlook

First Quarter Revenue Increased 23% Year-Over-Year

MINNEAPOLIS, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. ("Tactile Medical"; the "Company") (Nasdaq: TCMD), a medical technology company providing therapies for people with chronic disorders, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.



First Quarter 2023 Summary:

Total revenue increased 23% year-over-year to $58.8 million Lymphedema products revenue increased 22% year-over-year Airway clearance products revenue increased 24% year-over-year

Operating loss of $3.8 million versus $14.9 million in Q1 2022 Non-GAAP operating loss of $2.2 million versus $5.4 million in Q1 2022

Net loss of $1.9 million versus $15.6 million in Q1 2022

Adjusted EBITDA of $0.5 million versus a $2.6 million loss in Q1 2022



First Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Raised $34.6 million of net proceeds via an underwritten public equity offering

Launched Entre ® Plus, a next-generation version of the Entre system with enhanced features

Plus, a next-generation version of the Entre system with enhanced features Appointed Carmen Volkart to the Company’s Board of Directors

Appointed Elaine Birkemeyer to the position of Chief Financial Officer

“We were delighted to achieve revenue growth of over 20% in both our product lines, as our sales teams grew increasingly productive. In addition to our revenue performance, our focus on expanding our operating margins yielded significant year-over-year improvements on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis,” said Dan Reuvers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tactile Medical. “We also made strong progress from an operational standpoint, advancing our product development projects, enhancing our leadership team and Board of Directors, and bolstering our balance sheet.”

Mr. Reuvers continued: “Our raised 2023 guidance reflects our strong first quarter performance, while remaining cautious of the potential future macroeconomic environment ahead.”

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total revenue in the first quarter of 2023 increased $10.9 million, or 23%, to $58.8 million, compared to $48.0 million in the first quarter of 2022. The increase in total revenue was attributable to an increase of $9.1 million, or 22%, in sales and rentals of the lymphedema product line, and an increase of $1.8 million, or 24%, in sales of the airway clearance product line compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Gross profit in the first quarter of 2023 increased $7.6 million, or 22%, to $41.5 million, compared to $33.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. Gross margin was 70.5% of revenue, compared to 70.6% of revenue in the first quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP gross margin was 71.0% of revenue, compared to 71.2% of revenue in the first quarter of 2022.

Operating expenses in the first quarter of 2023 decreased $3.5 million, or 7%, to $45.3 million, compared to $48.8 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Operating loss was $3.8 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $14.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP operating loss in the first quarter of 2023 was $2.2 million, compared to $5.4 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Other expense was $1.0 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $0.5 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Income tax benefit was $2.9 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to income tax expense of $0.2 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Net loss in the first quarter of 2023 was $1.9 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared of $15.6 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net loss in the first quarter of 2023 was $0.7 million, compared to $8.4 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Weighted average shares used to compute diluted net loss per share were 21.3 million and 19.9 million for the first quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA was $0.5 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to ($2.6) million in the first quarter of 2022.

Balance Sheet Summary

As of March 31, 2023, the Company had $55.0 million in cash and cash equivalents and $48.3 million of outstanding borrowings under its credit agreement, compared to $21.9 million in cash and cash equivalents and $49.0 million of outstanding borrowings under its credit agreement as of December 31, 2022.

On February 27, 2023, the Company closed an underwritten public offering, which consisted of 2,875,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $13.00 per share. The Company raised $34.6 million of net proceeds after deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and offering expenses.

2023 Financial Outlook

The Company now expects full year 2023 total revenue in the range of approximately $271.0 million to $275.0 million, representing growth of approximately 10% to 11.5% year-over-year. The Company’s prior 2023 revenue guidance expectations called for total revenue in the range of $269.0 million to $273.0 million, representing growth of approximately 9% to 11% year-over-year.

Conference Call

About Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (DBA Tactile Medical)

Tactile Medical is a leader in developing and marketing at-home therapies for people suffering from underserved, chronic conditions including lymphedema, lipedema, chronic venous insufficiency and chronic pulmonary disease by helping them live better and care for themselves at home. The company collaborates with clinicians to expand clinical evidence, raise awareness, increase access to care, reduce overall healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for tens of thousands of patients each year.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “continue,” “confident,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “project,” “goals,” “look forward,” “poised,” “designed,” “plan,” “return,” “focused,” “prospects” or “remain” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties outside of the Company’s control that can make such statements untrue, including, but not limited to, the impact of inflation, rising interest rates or a recession; the adequacy of the Company’s liquidity to pursue its business objectives; the Company’s ability to obtain reimbursement from third-party payers for its products; adverse economic conditions or intense competition; price increases for supplies and components; wage and component price inflation; loss of a key supplier; entry of new competitors and products; compliance with and changes in federal, state and local government regulation; loss or retirement of key executives, including prior to identifying a successor; technological obsolescence of the Company’s products; technical problems with the Company’s research and products; the Company’s ability to expand its business through strategic acquisitions; the Company’s ability to integrate acquisitions and related businesses; the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, financial condition and results of operations, and the Company’s inability to mitigate such impacts; the effects of current and future U.S. and foreign trade policy and tariff actions; or the inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans. In addition, other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), and non-GAAP net income (loss), which differ from financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”).

Adjusted EBITDA in this release represents net income or loss, plus interest expense, net, or less interest income, net, less income tax benefit or plus income tax expense, plus depreciation and amortization, plus stock-based compensation expense, plus or minus the change in fair value of earn-out, and plus litigation defense costs. Non-GAAP gross profit in this release represents gross profit plus non-cash intangible amortization expense. Non-GAAP gross margin in this release represents non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) in this release represents operating income (loss) adjusted for non-cash intangible amortization expense, change in fair value of earn-out and litigation defense costs. Non-GAAP net income (loss) represents net income (loss) adjusted for non-cash intangible amortization expense, change in fair value of earn-out and litigation defense costs, and adjusted for the income tax effect on reconciling items. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in this press release.

These non-GAAP financial measures are presented because the Company believes they are useful indicators of its operating performance. Management uses these measures principally as measures of the Company’s operating performance and for planning purposes, including the preparation of the Company’s annual operating plan and financial projections. The Company believes these measures are useful to investors as supplemental information and because they are frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in its industry. The Company also believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to its management and investors as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is used as a performance metric in the Company’s compensation program.

The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release should not be considered as an alternative to, or superior to, their respective GAAP financial measures, as measures of financial performance or cash flows from operations as a measure of liquidity, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, and they should not be construed to imply that the Company’s future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for management’s discretionary use, as it does not reflect certain cash requirements such as tax payments, debt service requirements, capital expenditures and certain other cash costs that may recur in the future. Adjusted EBITDA contains certain other limitations, including the failure to reflect our cash expenditures, cash requirements for working capital needs and cash costs to replace assets being depreciated and amortized. In evaluating non-GAAP financial measures, you should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. The Company’s presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed to imply that its future results will be unaffected by any such adjustments. Management compensates for these limitations by primarily relying on the Company’s GAAP results in addition to using non-GAAP financial measures on a supplemental basis. The Company’s definition of these non-GAAP financial measures is not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to different methods of calculation.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, (In thousands, except share and per share data) 2023

2022

Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 55,011 $ 21,929 Accounts receivable 51,020 54,826 Net investment in leases 13,781 16,130 Inventories 20,014 23,124 Income taxes receivable 731 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,876 3,754 Total current assets 145,433 119,763 Non-current assets Property and equipment, net 5,655 6,077 Right of use operating lease assets 20,633 21,322 Intangible assets, net 49,465 50,375 Goodwill 31,063 31,063 Accounts receivable, non-current 19,983 23,061 Other non-current assets 3,269 3,335 Total non-current assets 130,068 135,233 Total assets $ 275,501 $ 254,996 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 9,590 $ 9,984 Note payable 2,968 2,968 Earn-out, current 13,710 13,050 Accrued payroll and related taxes 11,464 17,100 Accrued expenses 6,601 9,240 Income taxes payable — 2,336 Operating lease liabilities 2,509 2,500 Other current liabilities 4,562 7,152 Total current liabilities 51,404 64,330 Non-current liabilities Revolving line of credit, non-current 24,929 24,916 Note payable, non-current 20,237 20,979 Accrued warranty reserve, non-current 2,084 2,207 Income taxes payable, non-current 446 298 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 20,239 20,866 Total non-current liabilities 67,935 69,266 Total liabilities 119,339 133,596 Commitments and Contingencies (see Note 10) Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized; 23,235,065 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023; 20,252,677 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 23 20 Additional paid-in capital 167,646 131,001 Accumulated deficit (11,507 ) (9,621 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income — — Total stockholders’ equity 156,162 121,400 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 275,501 $ 254,996





Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands, except share and per share data) 2023 2022 Revenue Sales revenue $ 52,791 $ 41,170 Rental revenue 6,055 6,808 Total revenue 58,846 47,978 Cost of revenue Cost of sales revenue 14,642 12,080 Cost of rental revenue 2,736 2,036 Total cost of revenue 17,378 14,116 Gross profit Gross profit - sales revenue 38,149 29,090 Gross profit - rental revenue 3,319 4,772 Gross profit 41,468 33,862 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 26,302 23,930 Research and development 2,233 1,520 Reimbursement, general and administrative 15,434 16,217 Intangible asset amortization and earn-out 1,305 7,096 Total operating expenses 45,274 48,763 Loss from operations (3,806 ) (14,901 ) Other expense (993 ) (456 ) Loss before income taxes (4,799 ) (15,357 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (2,913 ) 211 Net loss $ (1,886 ) $ (15,568 ) Net loss per common share Basic $ (0.09 ) $ (0.78 ) Diluted $ (0.09 ) $ (0.78 ) Weighted-average common shares used to compute net loss per common share Basic 21,283,752 19,898,502 Diluted 21,283,752 19,898,502





Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands) 2023

2022

Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (1,886 ) $ (15,568 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,629 1,507 Deferred income taxes — 115 Stock-based compensation expense 2,023 2,228 Loss on disposal of property and equipment and intangibles 3 — Change in fair value of earn-out liability 660 6,450 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition: Accounts receivable 3,806 3,551 Net investment in leases 2,349 175 Inventories 3,110 (262 ) Income taxes (2,919 ) (40 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,056 ) (556 ) Right of use operating lease assets 71 55 Accounts receivable, non-current 3,078 (730 ) Accounts payable (403 ) 1,177 Accrued payroll and related taxes (5,636 ) (2,658 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (5,331 ) 1,350 Net cash used in operating activities (502 ) (3,206 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (241 ) (131 ) Intangible assets expenditures (50 ) (44 ) Net cash used in investing activities (291 ) (175 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payments on note payable (750 ) (3,750 ) Payments of deferred debt issuance costs — (39 ) Proceeds from exercise of common stock options — 91 Proceeds from issuance of common stock at market 34,625 — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 33,875 (3,698 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 33,082 (7,079 ) Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period 21,929 28,229 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 55,011 $ 21,150 Supplemental cash flow disclosure Cash paid for interest $ 927 $ 413 Cash paid for taxes $ 6 $ 12 Capital expenditures incurred but not yet paid $ 10 $ 8

The following table summarizes revenue by product line for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022:

Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands) 2023

2022

Revenue Lymphedema products $ 49,752 $ 40,654 Airway clearance products 9,094 7,324 Total $ 58,846 $ 47,978 Percentage of total revenue Lymphedema products 85 % 85 % Airway clearance products 15 % 15 % Total 100 % 100 %

The following table contains a reconciliation of GAAP gross profit and margin to non-GAAP gross profit and margin:

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Reconciliation of Gross Profit and Margin to Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Margin (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 Gross profit, as reported $ 41,468 $ 33,862 Gross margin, as reported 70.5 % 70.6 % Reconciling items affecting gross margin: Non-cash intangible amortization expense $ 314 $ 310 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 41,782 $ 34,172 Non-GAAP gross margin 71.0 % 71.2 %

The following table contains a reconciliation of GAAP operating loss to non-GAAP operating loss:

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Loss to Non-GAAP Operating Loss (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 GAAP operating loss $ (3,806 ) $ (14,901 ) Reconciling items affecting operating loss: Non-cash intangible amortization expense impacting gross profit $ 314 $ 310 Non-cash intangible amortization expense impacting operating expenses 645 646 Change in fair value of earn-out 660 6,450 Litigation defense costs — 2,104 Non-GAAP operating loss: $ (2,187 ) $ (5,391 ) Non-GAAP operating margin (3.7 ) % (11.2 ) %

The following table contains a reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net loss:

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Loss (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 GAAP net loss $ (1,886 ) $ (15,568 ) Reconciling items affecting net loss: Non-cash intangible amortization expense impacting gross profit $ 314 $ 310 Non-cash intangible amortization expense impacting operating expenses 645 646 Change in fair value of earn-out 660 6,450 Litigation defense costs — 2,104 Income tax expense on reconciling items* (405 ) (2,378 ) Non-GAAP net loss $ (672 ) $ (8,436 ) * The effect of income tax on the reconciling items is estimated using the Company's effective statutory tax rate.

The following table contains a reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, as well as the dollar and percentage change between the comparable periods:

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Loss to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Increase March 31, (Decrease) (Dollars in thousands) 2023

2022

$ % Net loss $ (1,886 ) $ (15,568 ) $ 13,682 (88 )% Interest expense, net 993 456 537 118 % Income tax (benefit) expense (2,913 ) 211 (3,124 ) N.M. % Depreciation and amortization 1,629 1,507 122 8 % Stock-based compensation 2,023 2,228 (205 ) (9 )% Change in fair value of earn-out 660 6,450 (5,790 ) (90 ) Litigation defense costs — 2,104 (2,104 ) (100 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 506 $ (2,612 ) $ 3,118 (119 )%





