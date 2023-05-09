Boston Common Asset Management Founder Geeta Aiyer Honored with Founders Award by Inc.com
Championing a New Era of Responsible Investing and Empowering Social Impact.BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Boston Common AM (BCAM) is delighted to announce that its founder, Geeta Aiyer, has been recognized on Inc.’s Female Founders list for 2023. The honor acknowledges Aiyer's innovative vision and lengthy contributions to sustainable investing and societal change. Under her guidance, BCAM has emerged as a leading active, global equity ESG-integrated investment manager, committed to impactful shareholder engagement.
In the past year, BCAM has excelled in supporting women and promoting gender equity. The company has been instrumental in pushing organizations to address human rights across the value chain and improve Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) oversight and performance. As part of these efforts, BCAM developed an Investor Guide for Prioritizing Gender – a comprehensive resource for investors seeking to effect meaningful change in gender equity. The guide reflects BCAM's commitment to embedding gender-priority practices across policies, processes, products & services, workplaces, supply chains, and communities.
Aiyer has been a driving force behind BCAM's achievements, leading the company's efforts to address human rights and improve DEI performance. In recognition of her advocacy for diversity and environmental justice, Aiyer was named a Boston Business Journal Power 50 Movement Maker in 2021 and received the 2022 Alnoba Environmental Leadership Award.
In addition to her work at BCAM, Aiyer is an advocate in her personal life and co-founded Direct Action for Women Now (DAWN) Worldwide, a nonprofit dedicated to ending gender-based violence and advancing gender equity through education. DAWN Worldwide is currently implementing a multi-year initiative in rural India, focusing on training and awareness activities.
The Female Founders 200 honor from Inc. is a testament to Aiyer's unwavering dedication to sustainable investing, social change, and gender equity.
