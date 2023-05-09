Myown Holmes Empowers Minority Female-Owned Businesses to Close the Revenue Gap with The Prism Effect
EINPresswire.com/ -- Myown Holmes, a highly successful branding strategist and founder of The Prism Effect, is on a mission to revolutionize the welfare of minority women entrepreneurs. With her holistic approach to wellness, mindset, and marketing, Myown is helping close the revenue gap between minority-owned businesses and their counterparts.
Through her consultancy, she offers the tools for them to reach 6-figures in revenue. The Prism Effect provides knowledge and resources that allow these business owners to take their success into their own hands. Through comprehensive programs that focus on health and wellness, mindset workshops, business consulting, digital marketing strategy and more; The Prism Effect has been able to provide women of color with a platform to succeed.
It also provides support from a network of mentors who have experienced similar struggles in entrepreneurship. By creating this atmosphere for growth and empowerment, Myown is making sure that all minority-owned businesses can thrive.
Myown has seen firsthand how undervalued minority women entrepreneurs have been throughout history and wanted to do something about it. She has created an innovative system designed specifically with these women in mind. With her help, they are now able to improve their self confidence through holistic wellness techniques, while developing proven strategies for growing their business. In addition, they learn how to generate higher profits by utilizing digital marketing tactics that will attract more customers and bring in more money.
Myown Holmes knows what it's like being an entrepreneur without many resources or connected networks behind you; which is why she started The Prism Effect. By offering comprehensive programs focusing on health & wellness alongside digital marketing strategies; Myown hopes that through her guidance she'll be able to help close the revenue gap between traditionally owned enterprises & those owned by minorities today!
To learn more about The Prism effect, visit theprismfx.com or email at myownh@socially-polished.com
