Parnassus Books Announces the Acquisition of Hooks Book Events

Tennesseans Bring Book Businesses Together to Provide Enriching Nonfiction Author Programs for Business Teams and Organizations

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Parnassus Books announced today that it has acquired Hooks Book Events, a provider of nonfiction book and author programs for businesses and organizational teams. Hooks Book Events will operate as a division of Parnassus.

The acquisition unites friends Ann Patchett and Perry Pidgeon Hooks, both longtime members of the bookselling/publishing community. It was while she worked at Davis-Kidd booksellers in 1994 that Perry first got the idea for bringing together authors with business organizations for professional development, training, and team building programs. After moving to Washington DC, she founded Hooks Book Events in 2007, partnering with independent bookstores to fulfill bulk orders. Parnassus has been a partner of Hooks Book Events since 2012.

"I've worked with Perry and Hooks Book Events for years, both as an author and as a bookseller, and I've seen this company fill an important role in the business community," said Parnassus founder Ann Patchett. "The acquisition of Hooks Book Events expands our ability to get books and authors in front of more people in more settings, and it gives me a chance to work with one of the most innovative and dynamic people I know."

Hooks Book Events began by offering in-person author programs to DC-based organizations. In spring of 2020, the company quickly pivoted to delivering online programs, helping to bring remote teams together during isolating times. Hooks Book Events now serves clients across the country, including Fortune 500 companies, federal government agencies, and nonprofits.

"It is great to be back home again," said Perry Pidgeon Hooks. "Ann and Parnassus have been supporters of ours for so long and have shared our passion for connecting people through books. I am thrilled to be able to continue our work as a part of Parnassus, and to serve the Nashville and Tennessee communities."

About Parnassus Books

Parnassus Books is an independent bookstore for independent people located in Nashville, Tennessee. Our shop was opened in 2011 by novelist Ann Patchett and her business partner, Karen Hayes, and Ann took over as the sole owner in the summer of 2022 after Karen retired. Parnassus stocks an extensive and exciting selection of books including fiction, non-fiction, children's, local interests, and the arts. In Greek mythology, Mount Parnassus was the home of literature, learning, and music. We are Nashville's Parnassus, providing a refuge for Nashvillians of all ages who share in our love of the written word. We provide a venue for writers to connect with readers, and for readers to connect with books. Visit www.parnassusbooks.net.

About Hooks Book Events

Founded in 2007, Hooks Book Events infuses innovative thinking into organizations through interactive book and author programs. We provide enriching professional development and client events for corporations, U.S. government agencies, and non-profit associations. Engage your employees and constituents by bringing our authors to your office — thought leaders and New York Times' bestselling writers who have penned books about current events and trends such as work/life balance, leadership, economics, coaching, management, and more. Hooks Book Events also specializes in producing large-scale public events with renowned nonfiction authors. Visit www.hooksbookevents.com

