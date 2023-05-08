Liverpool welcomes Eurovision with record-breaking drone show by Celestial and Drone show Technology

Liverpool’s Eurovision Song Contest 2023 Opening Ceremony was marked by the largest single-location drone show in the UK to date, featuring 624 drones flown by Celestial as part of the National Lottery’s Big Eurovision Welcome. Over 40,000 people witnessed the 90-minute concert at St George’s Hall featuring performances from music legends like The Lightning Seeds, Atomic Kitten, and The Real Thing, and a reunion performance by Frankie Goes To Hollywood.

The 624 drone display used Drone Show Technology from SPH Engineering and consisted of two 4-minute shows featuring Celestial’s signature ability to bring giant drone art organic forms to life, such as Ukraine’s national bird (the white stork) and Liverpool’s symbolic mythical creature (the liver bird).

“Our drone show for Eurovision celebrates Liverpool, music and of course Ukraine, the previous winners of the contest. Designing this show was a fantastic opportunity to bring unique expressions of harmony and togetherness over the skies of this incredible city. It is exactly what Celestial is all about; uniting people with a shared sense of wonder.” said John Hopkins, Founder & CCO, Celestial.

"The 624 drone display flown by Celestial for the Eurovision Song Contest was an impressive showcase of the capabilities of drone technology. We are proud to have contributed to such a spectacular event, and it is an honor to be part of the National Lottery's Big Eurovision Welcome. The show perfectly demonstrated how drones can be used to create stunning visual displays that entertain and inspire people from all walks of life," said Alex Levandovskiy, head of Drone Show Technology division at SPH Engineering.

Drone Show Technology from SPH Engineering is a comprehensive software solution for creating and running drone shows. It allows users to create complex 3D animations, synchronize drones in real-time, and manage the whole show from a single interface. The software supports a wide range of drones and allows users to create customized shows for any occasion or event.