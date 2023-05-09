DASH Carolina Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2023
DASH Carolina named among best workplaces by Inc. Magazine in 2023RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DASH Carolina has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2023 issue, which hits newsstands on May 16, 2023, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility.
Leading real estate agency in North Carolina, DASH Carolina, is honored to be recognized. From the launch of their business in 2016, DASH has not only been dedicated to offering spectacular real estate services to the North Carolina area, but also a strong dedication to providing a welcoming and employee-first workplace. They embrace a unique, better way for hungry entrepreneurs who are eager to take their talents to the next level. The team-owned brokerage provides useful training and tools to help real estate agents effectively grow their careers and allow them to keep up to 90% of their commission. Today, DASH has an outstanding team of around 150 professionals, including 30 support staff.
After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 591 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.
“Realtors today require more than just a traditional brokerage model,” says Quentin Dane, CEO of DASH Carolina. “What they need is a dynamic platform delivering consistent leads, robust client & transaction management systems, effective marketing & branding tools, and dedicated backend & field support. DASH Carolina offers all of this and more: ownership. We’re not just a brokerage. We are a team-owned brokerage, a ‘team-erage’- empowering agents to own their success and take their careers to the next level.”
“Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “Proving to the world that you’re a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement.”
About DASH Carolina
From 2016, DASH Carolina has been on a mission to offer a better way to real estate. They operate on several philosophies, including every house is the right house at the right price and every house is the wrong house at the wrong price. They are committed to finding the perfect fit for any customer with a promise that they will work tirelessly and diligently to do so. With exceptional real estate agents with 5-star reviews and a streamlined process for clients, DASH Carolina works hard to help the home buying process be as seamless and stress-free as possible.
About Inc. Media
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
About Quantum Workplace
Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer- to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.
Quentin Dane
DASH Carolina
+1 984-205-2279
info@dashnc.com